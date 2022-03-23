Volunteers will plant thousands of trees to kick off the effort to restore much of the Sequoia National Forest damaged by the 2020 Castle Fire.
The Green Side Up volunteer tree planting will be held on Saturday, April 30 and will kick off the Castle Fire Ecological Restoration project. The 2020 Castle Fire damaged more than 148,000 acres and 10 Giant Sequoia groves in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. Once covered with a lush canopy and brush, acres were turned into twigs and ash as the lightning-caused fire did its damage. Efforts are underway to restore vegetation and reopen the area for public use.
Adjacent to Sequoia Crest, Rotary Club volunteers, landowners and Forest Service staff will plant 3000-4000 Giant Sequoias, Ponderosa and sugar pines within 60 acres of high severity burned areas of the Western Divide Ranger District. The “Green Side Up” project is hosted by the Rotary Club of Porterville, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Woodlake and Foothill Rotary of Lindsay in partnership with the Sequoia National Forest, Porterville College and CAL FIRE.
Ecosystem Staff Officer Gretchen Fitzgerald stated the restoration project’s aim is to restore and promote a healthy forest ecosystem in those areas where natural regeneration is unlikely. "The fire burned nearly all of the vegetation in the project area at high fire severity resulting in the need to plant seedlings,” she said. I”n some areas, tree mortality is 100 percent."
The Sequoia Crest and Rotary Volunteer Planting projects will aid in reestablishing conditions that provide wildlife habitat for diverse species. Additionally, the project will help maintain and improve watersheds.
For the next several years fuels reduction and reforestatoin projects are proposed in areas damaged by the Castle Fire and last year's Windy Fire. In the spring of 2023, the Sequoia National Forest proposes to plant 700 acres in areas damaged by the Castle Fire and 350 acres in areas damaged in the Windy Fire. Areas proposed for planting will be in high priority wildlife habitat areas in high severity burned areas.
Those who have questions or would like to discuss the Castle Fire Ecological Restoration Project or future volunteer tree planning events, contact Vegetation Program Manager Steven Caracciolo, steven.caracciolo@usda.gov.
The Castle Fire as part of the Sequoia Complex, was started by lightning on August 19, 2020 and wasn't contained until January 2021. The fire burned 1750,000 acres, including 148,900 acres in the Western Divide and Kern River Ranger Districts in the Sequoia National Forest.
The fire also burned 86,775 acres outside the designated wilderness and the fire burned in 78,300 acres of the Giant Sequoia National Monument. The fire also burned through 10 Giant Sequoia groves.