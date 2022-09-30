The start of the East Yosemite League football season looks a little different this year with the realignment seeing the Tulare schools and Delano finding new homes and the four Visalia schools moving from the WYL to the EYL. PHS gave Mt. Whitney a rude introduction into its new league as the Panthers made quick work of the Pioneers 27-6 at Jacob Rankin Stadium Thursday night.
PHS took the opening kickoff and methodically marched their way down the field, using a 12 play drive to go 75 yards which ended with a Jaret Garcia 2 yard TD run. After James Atkinson booted through the PAT the Panthers had a 7-0 lead.
The PHS defense got the ball back quickly when Gabe Luna intercepted a Dominic Pineda pass at the Pioneer 48. But PHS couldn’t take advantage as the Pioneers intercepted a pass on a 4th and 12 play to get the ball back.
The PHS defense forced a punt after a three and out and the PHS offense went back to work. This time the Panthers offense chewed almost eight minutes off the clock in a 15 play drive that resulted in a score when Rocky Arguijo snuck it in from a yard out. Atkinson’s PAT made it 14-0.
Another three and out for the Pioneer offense gave PHS a shot to score before the half. It looked like the PHS offense stalled after a sack and a penalty saw them facing a third and 21.
But Arguijo found Alfredo Nunez for 12 yards to set up a fourth down and nine. Arguing then hit Garcia for 17 yards to convert a fourth and 9.
Garcia then scored from 11 yards out on the next play to give the Panthers a 21-0 halftime lead. The Panthers domination of the first half saw the defense hold Mt. Whitney to 10 total yards of offense, and the PHS offense possessed the ball for 18:22 of the 24 first half minutes.
The Pioneers cut the deficit to 21–6 late in the third quarter when Pineda hooked up with Mateo Casas for a 21 yard pitch and catch. The 2 point conversion failed to keep the score 21-6.
PHS put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter with a 10 play 56 yard drive which saw Samuel Alcantar score from 3 yards out.
PHS outgained the Pioneers on the night 325 to 116 and ran 68 plays compared to the Pioneers 34.
Arguijo connected on 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 166 yards. Garcia led PHS on the ground with 78 yards on 17 carries and 2 scores. Alcantar added 56 yards on the ground.
Nunez hauled in 11 catches for 95 yards with Cooper Fish hauling in 5 catches for 53 yards.
PHS remains perfect on the season at 6-0 and are 1-0 in EYL play. The Panthers will face their toughest test of the season next Friday when they play at Redwood.