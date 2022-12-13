"Welcome everyone, It's great to see you all again," said city of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore at the 2022 annual Senior Christmas Luncheon on Sunday at Burton Middle School. "We have a great turnout."
The luncheon was the first one held since 2019.
Pastor Tim Johnson from Hillside Community Church gave the invocation, and spoke about all the hustle and bustle of the season, and suggested instead of constant hustle and bustle that people try to slow down and enjoy some peace and quiet and time with friends and family.
Moore thanked all the sponsors and said the luncheon wouldn't be possible without the many sponsors as well as the Burton Middle School Leadership team who donated their time, and Porterville Unified School District Pathways. Burton School District also donated the gym space.
Sponsors for the Senior Luncheon were California State Retirees Chapter No. 35, Hergesheimer's Donut Factory, Holiday By Atria Sierra Hills, The Rolling Relics Car Club, Maria Garcia State Farm Insurance, Starbucks, and Town and Country Market.
"This is super fantastic and we really appreciate them," said Moore. Close to 120 seniors and their guests enjoyed the luncheon.
All of the tables were decorated with pine cones, Poinsettia plants, beautiful solid glass cylinders with candy canes, and small colored ornaments inside that were just spectacular.
There was a lovely small decorated Christmas tree and the whole atmosphere was joyous and festive.
Many of the sponsors were present at the luncheon including Amanda Yan of Hergesheimer's Donut Factory with her family Chanel, Chris and Tiffany.
Everyone seemed to be having a marvelous time. There was a whole table of seniors who were enjoying themselves chatting and listening to the marvelous Christmas and holiday music played by Porterville High School Fabulous Studio Band directed by Clark Keele.
When Keele introduced the band he said, "We are really glad to be back." The band played Let It Snow, A Christmas Song, and other holiday favorites, and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.
"This is a wonderful lunch and I've been coming here for many years," said Perley Gilbert, "I enjoy it very much and look forward to next year."
Sitting at a table were were women from the Happy Hearts exercise class Joanne Pearson, Bobbie Caulk, Dorla Scott, and Elaine Dickerson.
Dickerson said this was the first time she'd been to the Senior Luncheon and was looking forward to the meal and the program.
Frankie Feldman said the food was great and the whole afternoon was great fun.
"I'm glad we got to come back after a couple of years when COVID was going on. This was a very festive occasion," said Judy Lansford.
The delicious lunch was catered by Redneck BBQ and included a pulled beef, cheesy potatoes, salad, a roll, and raspberry cheesecake for dessert.
All the students were a great help serving lunch, graciously waiting on tables helping with water and beverages as well as busing the tables, and they had a great time helping distribute the fun and spectacular holiday themed door prizes that were distributed to seniors ticket holders after dessert.
"On behalf of Parks and Leisure Services we are so glad to see you. And so happy to see you. We love putting on this event and it makes us very happy," said Moore. "Enjoy Your afternoon."
Both Ray and Marrianna Moss stopped to chat after the luncheon and Ray said he was so enthusiastic about the Burton School District and what it does for seniors, as well as Parks and Leisure. Services.
"What they do for us seniors,” Ray said. “That they remember us the way they do is such a blessing.
“We appreciate Porterville so much. We couldn't ask for a better place to live. We've been very fortunate in our lives."