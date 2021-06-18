It's not surprising with the thunderstorm and lightning activity late Thursday night there was numerous fire activity in Tulare County on Friday.
Fire activity was reported in the Tule River Indian Reservation area and in the area that was burned by the Castle Fire in the Sequoia National Forest.
Sequoia National Forest reported a dry lightning fire that was started by Thursday night's lightning strikes, the Mountain Fire. The fire burned approximately 40 acres above Cow Mountain Riad in the western boundary of the Pier Fire Burn Area. Several crews and a helicopter reported to the fire.
The Sequoia National Forest also reported what it termed as the Camp Fire as it stated a Giant Sequoia was emitting smoke in the Sequoia Crest area where the Castle Fire burned. The forest service reported Western Divide Ranger District crews were evaluating a Giant Sequoia emitting smoke in the Sequoia Crest area.
“Although the Sequoia is not considered to be a threat, crews will continue to patrol the area,” the forest service stated.
The forest serviced reported it has requested a aircraft to look over the forest for additional lightning strike activity.
The Tulare County Fire Department reported it was responding to mulitple fires due to dry lightning since early Friday morning. The department reported the fires were located in areas operated by the state and the Sequoia national Forest.
The department added there was no immediate threat to residential structures in the Springville area, including the Montgomery Ranch area and would continue to provide updates.
In addition, firefighters were dealing with two other wildfires in the Tule River Reservation area on Friday.
At about 1:15 a.m. Friday morning, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit received a report of a wildfire, being called the Success Fire, in the area of Success Valley and Reservation Road south of Highway 190. As of Friday afternoon firefighters were working on mopping up hot spots. The cause of the fire was lightning.
CAL FIRE has been assisted by the Tulare County Fire Department and the Tule Indian Reservation Fire Department on the blaze. As of Friday afternoon four hand crews, 10 engines, aircraft and two dozers were working the fire.
As of Friday afternoon the fire was reported as burning 400 acres and 30 percent contained.
A second fire, the Nettle Fire, was burning in the area of Eagle Mountain Casino.