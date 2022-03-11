Another bright day warmed the halls at Granite Hills while Coach Daniel Dominguez welcomed the players and family to the auditorium for the signing.
Two more students from the Granite Hills girls soccer team signed with Iowa Wesleyan University. This time it was Jessica Perez and Esleydi Cornejo, or as they call themselves the twins, who signed on Thursday.
“Two more of our girls are going off to play college soccer,” Granite coach Daniel Dominguez said. “It's awesome to see and it's been so fun to be a part of these girls soccer career. They have the chance to go play in college while pursuing higher education and it was due to all of their hard work.”
A round of applause rang out in the auditorium. Family and friends gathered with the team to show their support and express their love for the senior students with flowers and balloons. “First I'd like to bring up Jessica (Perez).” Dominguez said with a round of applause. “Jessica first played for us in junior year and she was on our offense. This year we've had changes in our lineup, and she transitioned to defense for us, which is not that easy to do. “She always puts the team first, whenever we have differences on the field it's always because we both want to do what’s best for the team. I'm very proud of everything she's done on and off the field. We were lucky for having Jessica and Iowa Wesleyan will be better for having her.”
After another round of applause Perez and her family would come to the table and apply their signatures with a flourish. “I wanted to thank everyone for being here today,” Perez said. “Thank you coach for the opportunity to play and for all the help with everything. I want to thank the team as we're nothing without each other. And I want to thank my parents and family for always supporting me.”
Perez will major in criminal justice, sharing this major with her “twin” Cornejo as the two plan to stay close.
“I'm looking forward to college, we really do feel like twins so knowing that we'll be going together to Iowa Wesleyan with three of our other teammates is too good,” Perez said. When asked about her plans for soccer she said “I've been playing defense for almost two years; so it's a bit of a difference from pushing up field. I know it'll make me a better player no matter what happens.”
After a quick picture Perez and her family would take their seats and Dominguez spoke once more.
“Those of us who know Jessica and Esleydi know they're inseparable,” Dominguez said. “They called themselves twins before any of us did. Esleydi also transitioned from offense to defense; I've seen her do some great work by playing almost every position on the field except keeper.
“She worked hard through any struggles, reaching out when things got difficult. These girls are true teammates and that's a big reason why we'll miss them.”
As Cornejo and her family came to the signing table she gave her thanks. “I have to thank the team, we wouldn't be here without you guys. Coach, with your help it was easy to use my potential on the field. I'd like to thank my parents for their support.
“I know it wasn't easy when I wanted to play soccer all the time; but they always helped me and brought me up knowing they'd be there for me.”
Applause filled the auditorium as Cornejo signed her acceptance letter.
“It’s amazing to have played with everyone,” Cornejo commented “I look forward to helping my family out as well.”
Cornejo also plans on staying flexible when it comes to her career. “I've talked to the coach and I know it won’t be easy but I'd like to keep mixing it up, in the end it'll make me a better player.”
After a hearty applause, Dominguez began again. “These girls set a standard for this school. Not just Jessica and Esleydi but all of our senior girls in soccer have been accepted to higher education. They are exactly the kind of capable young women with talent and responsibility that we really take pride in. “They've led with strength and have kept this team together. I call them my glue players because they just make everything stick together. We've put everything we've had into this program and it makes me so happy to see them succeed. Thank you girls, for letting me be a part of your journey.”