VISALIA – Even though they didn’t have enough team members to successfully participate in the Super Quiz, Granite Hills High School returned from the 2022 Tulare County Academic Decathlon shining – with 35 medallions, four plaques, three trophies and a lot of smiles.
Leading the pack for GHHS and returning with a sweep of the three Top Student Division trophies were Sofia Biagio, Honors; Daniel Gomez, Scholastic; and Christopher Andersen, Varsity.
Biagio also earned a few plaques for obtaining the highest score in economics, literature, science and essay. In addition, she collected 10 medallions – four gold, one silver and five bronze medals.
“I’m a little shocked. This is so rewarding. All my hard work came to fruition,” Biagio said after the academic competition. “I tribute a lot of it to Ms. (Elissa) Lombardi. She’s been such a supportive figure. Several team members had COVID, and through all the adversity, she was the one main supportive figure.”
Lombardi said she was extremely proud of all her students, saying they worked really hard and practiced. She once again praised all the teachers and administrators who helped the students. Lombardi also said there was no doubt in her mind, had they had enough students for a full team, they would have won the Academic Decathlon.
One GHHS member lost her mother at Christmas and moved out of the county to live with her father, Lombardi said, and another member transferred schools 10 days before the Academic Decathlon, leaving the team short on members.
Still, Lombardi was extremely proud of all they accomplished.
Sofia’s mother, Jennifer Biagio, said her daughter has always dedicated herself to her work.
“Sofia taught herself to read at (age) 3 and was reading novels by kindergarten,” Jennifer Biagio said. “We’ve always known there was something special about her. She is going to do great things in life.”
Sofia has applied to MIT – Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts – ranked as one of the top academic institutions in the world, as well as UCLA and UC Berkeley, Jennifer Biagio said.
“We’re waiting on a decision,” her mother said. “She has a GPA (grade point average) of 4.86. She’s a scholar. She’s brilliant. She is teaching herself AP (advanced placement) Calculus online, along with teammate Christopher Anderson, because the school does not offer it in person.”
Attending school in person has been difficult because of COVID since several classmates, and Sofia, came down with it, her mother said.
“I want to say because COVID has been so hard for the kids to not feel connected to be in school, the Academic Decathlon has been the connector to school and it really gave her a lot of hope during a time when she had to be home. I appreciate so much that they gave her that dangling carrot to keep her connected to her classmates and her teachers,” Jennifer Biagio said. “It has really been wonderful for her morale.”
Also earning medals for GHHS were David Gomez, Derrick Smith, and Natanee Stine.
In all, eight high schools competed for the trophies, plaques and medallions.
The teams began studying at the start of the school year in August and spent last week typing and submitting essays, presenting virtual speeches and taking objective tests in Art, Economics, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science, and the Super Quiz.
The subjective tests included a written essay, prepared and impromptu speeches and an oral interview.
The program began with a welcome by Quiz Master Kate Stover, as well as a reading of a welcome by Tim A. Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, who congratulated all contestants and coaches.
“You’re a winner because you chose to take part in a program that will help as you advance to college and career,” the welcome said in closing. “On behalf of the Academic Decathlon event staff at Tulare County Office of Education, I wish you much success today and in the future.”
The Academic Decathlon included teams from Orosi High, Woodlake High, Dinuba High, El Diamante High School of Visalia, Granite Hills High School, Mission Oak High School of Tulare and Tulare Western High School.
El Diamante won the Super Quiz event and was named the top team in the large-school category, and Orosi High was named the top team in the small-school category.