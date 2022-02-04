Gold, silver and bronze medals, plaques, and trophies will all be up for grabs Saturday as the Tulare County Academic Decathlon — a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students — comes to an end with a Super Quiz and an Awards ceremony slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at the TCOE Administration Building and Conference Center in Visalia.
Saturday’s fast academic relay, the oral “super Quiz” where team members have only seconds to answer, is the final competitive event, with questions related to the national theme “Water: A most essential resource.” It will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Awards Ceremony to follow shortly after the Super Quiz. However, this year, the Saturday events won't be open to the public.
Granite Hills High School, who has dominated the competition for many of the years in the past, is Porterville’s only school in the competition this year but expected to return with an array of medals and awards.
All week the teams of six to nine members have been contending in 10 grueling virtual events, with teams made up of equal numbers, either two or three students, from the following grade point groups: Varsity (0-2.99 GPA), Scholastic (3-3.74 GPA) and Honors (3.75 to 4 GPA).
Team members test their knowledge on economics, social science, mathematics, music, art, language and literature and science. In addition, the contestants present prepared and impromptu speeches, written essays on given topics and undergo interviews by a panel of judges.
This year, GHHS has a team of seven students and one at-large competitor. Sadly, the team was short one team member in the middle GPA section, after a team member had to move out of the area to live with her father when her mother passed away the day after Christmas. And another student in the middle section transferred to Porterville High School 10 days before the competition.
“The remaining students worked hard but unfortunately because we are missing one student in the middle, it will be nearly impossible to beat a team that has a full six members on their team,” said Elissa Lombardi, GHHS team coach.
The at-large student couldn't be substituted into place because her GPA is 4.00 and the rules state one can't replace a member with another member if their GPA is from a higher section.
“It was a huge challenge this year trying to recruit students,” Lombardi said.
Still, the GHHS team faithfully met before school, during lunch and after school.
“The students worked very hard, so even though our team probably won’t win, the individual students will probably win a lot of medals,” Lombardi said. “We have a new principal this year, Mr Jacob Bowker, and he has been very supportive of our efforts.”
In addition, Lombardi said she was grateful and thankful for others who have helped, including Cody Diliberto for his help with the literature section, including the novel, Sea Wolf by Jack London.
In addition, teachers Rebecca Chavez, Victoria DeLarge and Tiffany Ross have listened to the students practice their speeches; and Ricky Flores, ASB, history and photography teacher, and Vice Principal Kim Ramirez, have proctored the exams, speeches and the interviews over ZOOM.
A total of seven schools will compete in two school categories, large school and small school, for the chance to advance to the state competition.
In addition to Granite Hills High School, other large schools in the competition this year include Dinuba High School, El Diamante High of Visalia and Mission Oak and Tulare Western of Tulare. Small schools include Orosi and Woodlake high schools.
“Few other competitions engage students of various academic levels in the study of so many subject matters,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “In addition, Academic Decathlon is helping to build writing, communication, and speaking skills through its essay, interview and speech competitions — skills that will serve students well into college and career.”
The winner of the Tulare County Academic Decathlon will represent the county at the virtual state championship March 1-12.