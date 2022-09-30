The Granite Hills High football team had a solid effort on Friday at Rankin Stadium against the Farmersville Aztecsbe unable to keep up with the Aztecs offense and lost the game 39-6. This puts the Grizzlies at 1-5.
The first quarter was a back and forth between the Aztecs and the Grizzlies. Neither team could finish for a touchdown. However, there were good plays by the Grizzlies Diego Garay, A.J. Duran, and Nicolas Pulido who all worked the ball down the field for the Grizzlies.
In the second quarter it was a neck and neck race as the teams were sufficiently warmed up and ready to roll. The Aztecs secured a first down and then put some serious heat towards the Grizzly defense. The Grizzlies held strong for a majority of the second quarter, but gave up a touchdown to the Aztecs at the eight minute mark.
Victor Dircio and Damian Verduzco, both wide receivers for the Grizzlies, then made solid progress down the field with quarterback Daniel Ramirez.
The Grizzlies were at their third down and still had more than 12 yards to the Farmersville goal when Ramirez took over. With quick thinking and excellent timing, the Grizzlies were able to slip their quarterback past the Aztec defense and after a fast run Ramirez scored the first and only touchdown for the Grizzlies in the game.
Tylor Berrones, Ronny Rodriguez, and Fernando Quevedo had a solid series of plays for the Grizzlies as did Grizzlies Antonio Moreno and Armondo Corona. The Grizzlies weren't able to contain the Aztecs though and an Aztec running back slipped through the Grizzly defensive line and scored as the first half came to an end with the Aztecs leading 12-6.
In the third quarter the Grizzlies offense started to struggle at finding holes in the Aztecs defense. Several missed passes and an unlucky kick return put the Grizzlies into a tight spot that the Aztecs were all too happy to take advantage of.
At the Grizzlies 35 yard line the Aztecs had a fast play and they executed. The Aztec offense pushed relentlessly against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies made several good plays in the third and fourth quarters but they weren't able to hold off the Aztecs.
Defensive end Joseph Ramirez and Angel Bizarro were solid against the Aztecs offense to stall their attack. At nearly three minutes left in the fourth quarter the Ramirez had an outstanding interception at the Grizzlies 25 yard line.
The game eventually came to an end with the Grizzlies taking a loss against the Farmersville Aztecs, 39-6
The Grizzlies next game will be away against the Orosi Cardinals on Friday at 7:15 p.m.