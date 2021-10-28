Two plays were a microcosm of the Granite Hills High football season in its 46-6 loss to Woodlake on Thursday at Rankin Stadium.
The Grizzlies were down 28-0 in the second quarter and could have just began to go through the motions to end their regular season. But Roberto Ortiz rushed for 7 yards to the Woodlake 49-yard line.
Then on the next play, which pretty much represented how this season went for Granite, Manny Aguilar bounced off a couple of tackles and outran the Woodlake defenders down the sideline for what appeared to be a 49-yard touchdown run.
But a penalty was called for an illegal block about 20 yards away from the play, nullifying the touchdown. That's pretty much how the year has gone for the Grizzlies as if they didn't have bad luck, they wouldn't have any luck at all.
Granite, though, still has something to build on after first-year coach Carl Scudder went 2-8 in his first season. That was demonstrated by the second play that typified how the Grizzlies kept fighting through the season.
Down 43-0 in the third quarter, Granite faced a fourth and 12 from its own 42. So why not call for a fake punt?
The play worked to perfection as the Grizzlies' quarterback/punter Gage Snider found Aguilar for a 58-yard scoring strike.
Granite already had to begin the game without one of its top players in Adam Sandoval, who injured his leg on the last play of the game in the Grizzlies' previous game a week ago at Strathmore. Then late in the first quarter, Granite lost another one of its top players, Daniel Ramirez to a leg injury.
The Grizzlies still began the game on a high note as Manny Aguilar carried the ball twice on Granite's first two plays from scrimmage for 30 yards, rushing for 22 yards on his first carry and eight yards on his second carry.
But the rest of the first half would belong to Woodlake as the Tigers went up 35-0 at halftime. Woodlake quarterback Jr. Cervantes had a huge first half, going 10-for-14 for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He threw only one pass in the second half and finished 11-of-15 for 226 yards.
Cervantes completed touchdown passes of 39, 36, 20 and 10 yards in the first half. Hector Rodriguez scored Woodlake's first touchdown on an 8-yard run before Cervantes took over in the rest of the half.
Rodriguez provided some balance to Woodlake's offense, rushing for 69 yards on 15 carries. Aguilar rushed for 56 yards on 10 carries for the Grizzlies.
When Granite trailed 43-0 in the third quarter it received a spark from Michael Jaymes, who began the ensuing drive after the Tigers scored to make it 43-0 with a 26-yard run. Granite sputtered after that, but that's when Snider found Aguilar for a touchdown on the fake punt.
Even after Aguilar's scoring run was called back in the first half, the Grizzlies kept the drive going, making it down to the Woodlake 27 before the drive stalled.