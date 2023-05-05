An enthusiastic audience member said the band "Slayed It" after their performance during the 2023 Spring Concert, which was indeed memorable and enjoyed by everyone at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, May 4.
Before the concert began the Porterville Military Academy Color Guard brought in the colors, and Grizzly Band Director Kenny Ormonde conducted the band in the Star Spangled Banner while everyone saluted the flag.
During the 2023 Spring Concert the Granite Hills Band and Jazz Band played a variety of music that portrayed their virtuosity in big band tunes, symphonic music, and the musical themes from "Superman," as well as other favorite like "Encanto" and Azule, as well as Baja Breeze that "had you practically dancing in your seat," one audience member said, and were tributes to Hispanic heritage.
Encanto was stunning, melodic, and pastoral at the same time, yet uplifting, that showed the great precision of the band, with woodwinds, bass, and percussion.
Something completely different was "Gentle Rain," which was quiet and reflective, and relaxing, which was also cinematic in a way, reminding the audience of a rainy storm.
The Grizzly Jazz Band played a really rocking "Take The "A" Train with such a big band sound. Next came Azule, which sounded like "Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass."
Baja Breeze finished up the Jazz Band gig, with outstanding syncopation. Another excellent performance that made the audience want to dance.
Ormonde, Granite Band Director, who conducted with flair during the evening, thanked Granite principal Jacob Bowker, and all the Granite staff, for all their support through the years. He thanked the music department staff. He especially thanked Bianca Meza for all her help. He thanked all the other people who helped the band, he thanked Veronica Rios, other students' parents, and all the people behind the scenes. He thanked all the Drumline Instructors.
He also thanked the staff that opened the band room after hours, and all the volunteers, band boosters, and family and friends who helped fund and keep the band going every day throughout the years before announcing the awards to the musicians, which were distributed by Bowker, who graciously spoke with each student and shook their hands.
Ormonde then announced awards, the first being the Grizzly Band Spirit Award"that goes to a senior student with the highest character and dedication to their team and the band. This years’ award goes to a senior guard member who has been a great leader and example to their team while in our Grizzly Band Program; The Grizzly Spirit Award this year goes to Maritza Ramos.”
The Outstanding Service Awards are given to students who are leaders in the band and represent what it means to be a Grizzly Band member.
“The first award I would like to give is our 9thGrade Outstanding Service Award,” Ormonde said. “These awards go to Angel Meza, Percussion/Pit Ensemble, Oscar Munoz, Percussion, Jose Navarro, Trumpet/Alto Sax/Baritone, and Jocelyn Zavala, Percussion.”
The 10thGrade Outstanding Service Awards went to Ava Angco, Percussion, Grace Gonzalez, on Flute/Alto Sax/Mallets, Valentin Martinez,Drum Set/Percussion, Abraham Navarette,Baritone/Trombone/Mallets, Marina Navarro,Flute/Bass,Guitar/ Keyboards, and Alexandra Sandoval, Bass Clarinet/Bari Sax/Pit Percussion
The 11thGrade Outstanding Service Awards went to Angel Bizarro, Flute/Pit Percussion, Genesis Rios, Flute/Pit Percussion, and Derrick Smith,Clarinet/Alto Sax/Mace Drum Major.
The Top Awards given in the Grizzly Band are othe Senior Awards. “The first Award I would like to give is our Senior Service and Dedication Awards,” Ormonde said. “This Award is given to students who have consistently demonstrated and have shown service and dedication to the Grizzly Band.
“This Award goes to Armando Corona, Tuba, Primitivo Echeveste, Tuba/Trumpet/Percussion, Bryan Hernandez, Alto Sax/Tenor Sax/Pit Percussion, and Antonio Rodriguez, Baritone Sax/Mallets.
The Top Graduating Senior Award is awarded to students who have consistently exemplified character, citizenship, dedication, and musical talent/practice. “This award is awarded to four very special hard working students and leaders,” Ormonde said, “and they are Roberto Echeverria, Clarinet/Alto Sax/Percussion, Primitivo Echeveste, Tuba/Trumpet/Percussion/Drum Major, Aidan Ormonde, Trumpet, and Nicholas Huynh, on Keyboards/Piano.
Drum Major Echeveste, Aidan Ormonde, and Huynh and other band members spoke about working with the band, what they'd learned, about their friends, patience, unlimited practice and more. They all thanked Ormonde, and their families for their support, and thanked their fellow band members and friends.
They presented Ormonde with a framed picture of the band during the year, and other gifts band members contributed to purchasing for him.
After that ceremony Ormonde directed the band in playing the "Voice of America March" while the Grizzly Color Guard performed at the end of the concert.
Ormonde thanked everyone for attending and wished them a safe trip home.
"We are super proud of Armando Corona and all his accomplishments in school and in the marching band," said his cousin Mario Gonzalez and his wife Gaby, "And we want to say it is really great to support the music program and talent in the Porterville area."
Penelope Garcia said she was so proud of her sister Genesis Garcia for returning to the band. "I'm proud of her for going out of her comfort zone. She's become a really great alto saxophone player."
"The band was wonderful," said Yulayssia Nunez. "They slayed it!"
“They were outstanding and very talented,” said her friend Gomana Abdulkarem. “Their friend and band member Ruby Ruiz, said, "It was really fun performing, and I enjoyed playing the flute."