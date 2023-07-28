Families gathered early and waited in line for the cafeteria at Summit Collegiate High School to open at 9 a.m. on Friday, for the 7th annual backpack giveaway sponsored by the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren community group, the Burton School District and many community service clubs and organizations.
GRG was founded seven years ago by Denise Carson and her husband Howard, when they were having to help raise their grandson, and now they are also raising their granddaughter Claire.
Originally there were 300 backpacks available for families, and they were gone within two hours.
There were 46 vendors and organizations who donated school supplies, backpacks, books, plus beautiful gift baskets for a drawing.
Stella Serna, a GRG volunteer, spoke about GRG and said it was a really good organization helping grandparents. Everyone in GRG is a volunteer and everything is donated to the service/community group.
GRG volunteer Kathy Braddock said the group helps children and their families who don't have the ability to purchase school supplies, and their church 2nd Baptist Church donated to the cause as well as Setton's Pistachios. Braddock was helping at the refreshment table that had juice and pastries available for families and children.
The Porterville Library had a booth with all kinds of books available from comics to books for young adults, and children. Family HealthCare Network had a booth with individual packages with a pen, pencil, ruler, and other items to include in a backpack. Other vendors had books they were handing out, and Tulare County Resource Center had a table, as well as the Central California Family Crisis Center.
Porterville Police Department's Marcial Morales and Community Officer Vivian McKune handed out stickers to children and teenagers, as well as fun coloring books.
Berenice Espinoza stopped by with her children Jazelle Cardenas, 7, and Bryson Cardenas, 6. As they stopped by each table and picked up supplies and books, Berenice said, "I appreciate GRG. And I want to thank them for giving to the community and helping the children with their school needs."
Another woman, Elida Suarez, was there with her family, including her mother, and multiple children. She said, "I think this is an amazing thing that they do. Not everyone has the support from their grandparents. And grandparents are the boss."
Volunteers Norma Garcia and Elva Beltran estimated there were at least 1,500 people at the giveaway. There were families with grandparents, children, and other family members.
Besides all the vendors and organizations who donated school supplies and beautiful gift baskets for the drawing, J & R Meat donated delicious hot dogs which they also grilled for lunch for families. All the fixings were donated by Porterville Area Coordinating Council, Bimbo Bakeries, and SaveMart, Porterville Kiwanis, and many more organizations.
Beltran, who has been a volunteer with GRG for five years said, "This has been a very successful day. For grandparents who have the responsibility to care for their grandchildren, this is a beautiful opportunity to help them give to their grandchildren a backpack, school supplies, and books to read. And a fun day out with their families.
Many grandparents are on a fixed income, so this is a blessing to their family unit, and today of course, is nothing but fun. With the obstacle course which the boys basketball team put together, as well as the Tulare County Sheriff's Department being here, the Porterville Fire Department spraying everyone with the water cannon, and Balloons by Gary entertaining children and their families. And everything was free. We want to thank all the vendors who supported us."
Another vendor, Veronica Ruiz, and her family were making snow cones in different flavors for children and their families, and they were doing this in honor of her adult daughter, Alexandra, who died in a traffic collision last year.
Ruiz said, "We appreciate our grandparents, and community support. Thank you to JR Meat, and the Burton board members, SaveMart and THRD VSD Clothing Supply and Gonzalez Ornamental Welding, and Porterville Kiwanis."
Denise Carson said they had never received so many donations to GRG, between the vendors, donors, and more donations from vendors. "It was the highest we've ever had."