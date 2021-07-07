Grandparents Raising Grandchildren's annual backpack and school supplies drive kicked off Tuesday morning with a drive-by, drop-off event at the Porterville Area Coordinating Council, 368 E. Date Ave.
“It's our sixth year providing backpacks. We give out 200 each year,” said Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Founder Denise Carson. “We usually have a big festival for this but this year we are doing a drive-thru.”
Kendra Omos, a deputy with Youth Services Unit, Tulare County Sheriff Office, stopped by with 25 backpacks as well as large zip-locking bags filled with school supplies and books aimed at three age groups – primary for ages 3-7, elementary for ages 8-11, and adolescent for ages 12 and older.
The books were prepared for distribution as part of a special California Education Department Readership Grant to get books into the hands of students in their communities, Omos said.
First in line to drop off supplies was Saul Gonzalez, owner of Gonzalez Ornamental Welding, dropping off 50 colorful pocket folders at the drive.
Beltran and Carson were pleased with the great start and said they will continue collecting items through July 19.
Carson said she started the support group for the Burton School District after she was granted custody of grandchildren to raise.
“We started with just a handful of us. It was a referral program, but then parents started joining, who in time some turned into grandparents themselves,” Carson said. “The goal was for the ladies to have a special place to come once a month with special activities.”
But since then they have become extremely proactive in the community, she said, adding they have a “Pretty in Pink” fundraiser every October, and run a “Coats for Kids” drive.
“Basically, we want to get the word out that we are here,” she said. “As grandparents, we are the root of our family tree, supporting all the branches and leaves. That's our motto. That's what we think.”
In addition, the members help with the school's food community drive, and as support to grandparents who have recently received grandchildren to raise.
“It's all about people's lives changing,” said Elva Beltran, a member of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. “Lots of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. It's a safety net. That's why we have kids doing good, applying themselves in life and moving forward with education.”
The task takes a lot out of the grandparents, Beltran said, adding in some classrooms filled with 30 children, half are being raised by grandparents.
“We offer (the children) love, discipline, healthcare. Being a parent again at our age all over again — it's not easy. We have to be there as a safety net for our grandchildren,” she said.
The District has also backed them up and stands with them, Carson said and pointed out a letter they sent out about their upcoming backpack giveaway.
“Nationwide, nearly 1 million children are living in homes where a grandparent is the householder and neither parent is present in the home, also known as grandfamilies,” wrote Irene Ortega, Communication and Community Engagement Officer for the Burton School District in a letter appealing to organizations for help in collecting backpacks or being a vendor at a future distribution event. “Many times these grandparents are at retirement age. Approximately 20 percent of grandparents do not qualify for assistance and take on the responsibility of their grandchildren's basic needs.”
The community really supports them, Carson said, as she named numerous local businesses who contribute towards the drive every year, including Burton School District, Kiwanis, Merle Stone Chevrolet, City of Porterville, Crane's Towing, Starbucks, Family Health Care Network and Tulare County Sheriff's Office, R & J Meat, Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, Walmart and Target.
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren's Burton School District Backpack drive-thru will be held on July 30, said Carson, but supplies and backpacks are still needed.
Backpacks should be 15-18 inch for high school and middle school, and 13-inch for elementary school children. Other supplies are #2 pencils, erasers, crayons, notebook paper, thin markers, pocket folders, pencil pouches, large markers, 5-inch scissors for elementary students, 7-inch scissors for middle and high school students, glue sticks and mechanical pencils.
Supplies and backpacks will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday, through July 19 at the Porterville Area Coordinating Council, 368 E. Date Avenue.