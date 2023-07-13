Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is once again working with the community's help to supply Burton School District children who are being raised by their grandparents with the necessities for returning to school. The group's annual backpack and school supply drive kicked off Monday morning at Summit Collegiate High School with a baker's dozen of faithful volunteers gathering for the start of the seventh annual event.
Started and still led by Denise Carson, a former Head Start Program supervisor who moved to the area from Santa Ana, and with help from her husband, Howard Carson, the program has grown from helping 100 students to helping more than 300 this year.
Denise Carson said she wanted to serve her new community after moving here.
"I came and brought all my knowledge with me — everything I did over there in my supervising position, I was able to use here," Denise Carson said.
And since she was raising her own grandson, she saw the need for such a program in the area and decided to go before school officials about starting a trial-run program at Jim Maples Academy, her grandson's middle school at the time.
"There's lots of us out there raising our grandchildren," Denise Carson said. "So I came and (presented) 'Grandparents Raising Grandchildren' at the meeting. They said not just JMA. They wanted me to run it across the entire Burton School District."
It has now been seven years, she said, and they're still holding on.
"We are fortunate and we need to help those not as fortunate," Denise Carson said. "We need to give a hand up, not a hand down."
The need is great, she said, and they're still in need of 19-inch heavy-duty and sturdy backpacks for high schoolers.
School supplies are also needed.
"We are here Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.," she said but added this week only, they will substitute Friday for today.
The group always has the faithful eight to nine people helping and a few others who help when they can, she said, but there's also a faithful community and BSD supporters.
Irene Ortega, BSD Community Engagement Officer, has been serving as the liaison between the district and the program since the program started.
"One of the blessings is the community help we receive," she said. "So many in the community, and organizations donate and make it all possible."
Burton staff and board members have personally donated new backpacks to the program, she said, and are always asking "What do you need?"
Though there are many to mention, she named Family Health Care, City of Porterville, real estate individuals, Setton's Pistachios, J and R Meat, Stafford's Chocolates, Kiwanis, SaveMart, Walmart and Target as some of the local organizations and businesses who donate faithfully.
"Walmart donates pallets of supplies," she said. "It really has grown to be a community project. It has really flourished."
Ortega said this year's registration has closed.
"We're full. The 300 spots have been filled — all with Burton families," she said. "When I first started, they donated for 100 (students) then 150 and now 300. Three hundred is what we can handle. The grandparents are elderly. I'm so proud of our grandparent group — just to see them meet on a monthly basis. It is such a blessing that the grandparents have that support group."
Ortega talked of how the grandparents benefit from their friendships.
"Denise, the leader, this is all her work. I'm just here to be a support but she's the leader in all of this — a big momma bear," Ortega said. "She's always here for everyone else. It's good to be there for her."
The group has stuck it out, she said, and is great and supportive.
On Wednesday, that faithful group laid out backpacks, organized books, and separated school supplies by grade group as they talked about the needs and what -still needed to be done.
Lori Childree who has been helping for six of the seven years said she loved the concept of grandparents raising their grandchildren.
"My parents helped me with my daughter before they passed," she said and praised Carson. "Denise is my neighbor. She told me about it and we connected. I feel it is a really good support system for grandparents. She's always out there advocating to the administration to help the grandparents, especially when it comes to the new technology."
Kathy Braddock, Maria Alcantar, Norma Garcia and Pamela Plumlee all quoted similar reasons for joining the group.
Garcia and Plumlee, who have been friends for 40 years, have been volunteering for 40 years.
Braddock's church family, Second Baptist Church of Porterville, donated 30 backpacks and everything needed for all of the kindergartners on the list.
"We have nine tried and true ladies who are always here and a couple who come occasionally when they can. It's not always possible," Denise Carson said as she went on to praise all of the volunteers and the donors.
Another wonderful aspect of it, Alcantar said, is students at the school can also get involved. She talked about the Summit basketball team who will be running two obstacle courses for the students.
"From the first event, I refused this to be just another drive-by, pick-up, hand-out, event," Denise Carson said. "We give them a passport and they have to visit every booth. They also get a balloon ticket for a balloon animal. They will be going to 10 to 15 stations — tables. We will also have students painting faces. Once they have visited all the stations, they take their passport to Mr. Carson and he will give them their backpack. They will all have the name and grade of each student. It's very organized."
Organizations who will have tables include Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Porterville Police Department, California Department of Aging, Central California Family Crisis Center and Target.
In the meantime, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will continue collecting donations of school supplies and cash. Anything left over after their event will be given away to those in need the following week at the district's annual school bash.
Supplies needed are 15-18 inch sturdy backpacks for high school students and 13 inch backpacks for elementary students; No. 2 pencils, erasers, crayons, notebook paper, thin markers, pocket folders, pencil pouches, large markers, 5-inch scissors for elementary students, 7-inch scissors for middle and high school students, glue sticks, mechanical pencils, red pens, blue pens, hole punch, highlighters, kindergarten workbook, and stickers.
Donations will be taken through July 27 and can be dropped off at Summit Collegiate High School from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by contacting Denise Carson by email at gramteeshouse@gmail.com or by phone at 951-213-5644.