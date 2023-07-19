A ribbon cutting for a new Porterville Library Junction, a tiny outdoor library devoted to children and their grandparents was held at Sierra Hills Retirement Community on Tuesday in a courtyard under a beautiful California pepper tree at about 11:30 a.m.
Martha Brown donated the small library and had it built, and Porterville artist Jeanette Brewer painted the mini library to honor firefighters past and present, and complemented it using historic quilt patterns of the Underground Railroad.
Every PLJ is commemorated in memory of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, Porterville heroes, who were well-known and beloved by the residents of Sierra Hills.
Patrick Jones' mother, Sandra, was there, and Katie Bryant, his sister. And Figueroa's daughter, Amelia, and Angelica Sanchez, Amelia's mother.
Tim Baker, Director of the Porterville Library Junction Initiative, and his wife Janet, were there, as well as a large group at the ribbon cutting ceremony, with members of the community such as Marilyn Pankey, Cindy Kelly, Juan Figueroa, Jr., Bobbie Caulk, Karen Vanni, and Judy Bedell to name a few.
Before the ribbon cutting Baker thanked everyone for being there and spoke about Figueroa and Jones and asked everyone take a minute of silence in their memory. He then said, "The 36 Porterville Library Junctions are in memory of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. These two men lost their lives in their efforts to ensure that no one else did in the conflagration that destroyed Porterville's 70 plus year old library on the afternoon of February 18, 2020. We will remember their sacrifice and hope that no one else dies."
Brown, who lives at Sierra Hills, is sponsoring the little library, and advocates built the PLJ little library in the courtyard at Sierra Hills.
"Martha Brown and Jeanette Brewer created the new PLJ. And it is a wonderful lasting legacy and augments literacy, and will help us remember our 70 year old library," said Baker. "We have PLJ's all over California, they don't need to be just in the boundaries of Porterville.”
He said the PLJs are a grassroots initiative, and it's from the heart. It's a coalition of people who care about reading and literacy, he said. He introduced Vanni who represents Read For Life.
Vanni spoke about Read for Life, and their goal is for every child in Tulare County to have a book. She said if people were interested in donating books there's a drop box at St. Anne's, and to learn more about Read for Life the website is readforlife.org.
Judy Bedell volunteers at Central Valley Rescue Railroad, which works to place animals in foster homes, and she also has teamed up with the BookCrossing movement along with PLJ. BookCrossing is a "World Library" where books are "released" and then shared with others using an Ipad, Iphone, or computer. BookCrossing books are being "released" to honor Figueroa and Jones, and the goal is 1,000 books. To find out more visit www.bookcrossing.com.
Cathay Lowe, from Sierra Hills spoke about donating books to the PLJ and thanked Brown for sponsoring the little library and Brewer for her inspired painting and design.
Brewer spoke passionately about her work. She designed the art on each side of the PLJ little library in memory of Figeuroa and Jones and used imagery from quilt designs taught to slaves in the Underground Railroad by Quakers. One of the quilt patterns was "Jacob's Ladder" and she said that quilts remind her of a safe place, " Something that wraps around you and is comforting." And she used the pattern "Tumbling Blocks" to indicate "time to go."
"My heart goes out to Captain Figueroa and Patrick Jones' families," said Brewer, "and we thank them for their heroes sacrifice and we will always remember them."
Brown thanked everyone for coming out and remembering "our firefighters and supporting literacy for our children. The firefighters were so personable to us, and we are so sorry for their loss."
Everyone then walked outside into the heat, and Brown cut the ribbon, with help from Brewer. Then many of the older people hurried back inside, while younger folks chatted a bit in the shade of the tree.
"It was so great that the families participated and it made the ribbon cutting so much more memorable. And I am so glad that Jeanette Brewer got the recognition for her artistry. It was very heartfelt," said Brown.