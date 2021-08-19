The opening of Treasures — a thrift shop owned and operated by the nonprofit Central California Family Crisis Center, Inc. — had many in attendance for its Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 30 N. Main Street.
And as soon as Mary Culver, executive director of the CCFCC, cut the ribbon with the ceremonial large scissors and the large number of supporting members of various agencies as well as customers eager to get inside clapped and cheered, Lori Ontiveros, director of Treasures, welcomed everyone to enter the new shop location.
“I think this is heart warming and wonderful,” said Betty Luna, director of shelter operations. “To continue to grow and to have the community support, it's overwhelming beautiful.”
The new shop has new and gently-used clothing and items — all organized by areas dedicated to men, women, children, toys, tools, garden, household, and more.
“Look at this,” said Donna Keeley, CCFCC board member as she browsed through a few items. “There are a lot of brand new weed-eaters, pots. It is so fabulous that Walmart and Target are donating all this to us.”
Porterville City Council Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores was among the dignitaries at the short ceremony and she, along with almost everyone in attendance, marveled at the beauty of the new thrift shop.
As Flores and Keeley toured the back storage and other areas, both were thrilled to see Treasures now had the additional room for a private office and a break room for staff, as well as plenty of coordinating space to sort incoming supplies and donations.
“We're still getting it together and getting it organized,” Ontiveros said. “Our fall project is to make a wall (across store room) to open this up and allow for furniture. We've gained a lot of space but it was storage space. So we need to grab a little more area.”
Treasures has gone from 4,000 square feet at its prior location to 6,000 square feet.
Maria Lule, a program advocate, said it was an exciting day as she browsed through the many clothing items available at the store.
“The old clients from the old store would call us and were always asking when the new store would open,” she said. “Now we have good news to give them.”
All of the profit helps subsidize the costs associated with CCFCC.
Treasures is open 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Donations are accepted through the back alley entrance from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.