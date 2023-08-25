Porterville’s newest affordable housing complex cut the ribbon signifying their grand opening on Thursday morning. The complex’s opening was celebrated by a small group of city officials and representatives of Chelsea Investment Corporation who partnered with and invested in the city to bring the much needed housing units to the city in 15 months from ground breaking to ribbon cutting.
The Carolita apartment complex features five, two-story complex buildings, a 2,000 square-foot community center, and 113 parking spaces. The complex consists of a total of 68 units, eight of which are specifically designed to cater to families with members with intellectual or physical disabilities.
There's a laundry room equipped with seven washers and seven dryers residents will be able to use by uploading money onto an app, and a playground and half basketball court site at the southside of the complex.
The demand for affordable housing in Porterville has been critical for years, and the Carolita complex will offer a small bit of relief for the issue in the form of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The apartments are meant to provide modern, community based housing options for those who may be considered low-to-middle income. While income and other restrictions apply, rent could start from $663 for a one-bedroom apartment to $909 for a three-bedroom.
“Certainly there is a very high demand for affordable housing and this is only 68 units,” said Porterville City Manager John Lollis. “Already it will be fully leased out in a month, no more than two. I just think that speaks to the demand that’s there and how limited the supply is for those that are looking for housing options and how limited they are for them. As it has been reported to me through folks looking for housing options, on both a personal and professional level, they’re just looking for how they can improve their lives and find a place to call their home.”
In addition to offering affordable rent rates, Chelsea’s non-profit partner, Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation will offer adult educational and skill building classes to Carolita residents. Classes will range in subjects like computer literacy, English as a Second Language, Art, job counseling, financial literacy, health and wellness workshops and a food distribution program. Pets are also allowed, but require an additional $500 deposit for one pet and a $250 deposit for a second pet.
During a tour of the complex, it was revealed oughly 800 applications have been received by potential residents and the Carolita complex management staff was already vetting through them. It's estimated the complex will reach full tenancy no later than the end of October, with the first residents moving in the day after Labor Day.
Porterville Mayor Martha Flores and Councilmember Raymond Beltran were present at the ceremony. Flores was honored to give a Certificate of Recognition to Chelsea Investment Corporation for their partnership and support in making the complex a reality and helping to provide a small bit of relief to those in the community who need it most.