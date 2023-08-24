Chelsea Investment Corporation, Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Porterville city council members will join civic and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Carolita, a $21 million, 68-unit, Affordable Housing community for low-income families. The grand opening is being held at 10 a.m. this morning.
Along with providing affordable housing, Carolita is also going to designate eight (of the units as housing for families who have members with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Carolita is located at 1055 W. Pioneer Avenue at the corner of Pioneer and Highway 65 near Westfield School.
“One of the most basic human needs is a place to call home - an affordable home for working families in Porterville,” Flores said. “Carolita is a great new addition to Porterville, and its residents. The extra support they will receive at Carolita will give them more opportunities to succeed in everyday life.”
Chelsea Investment Corporation’s financial partners are Banner Bank, which provided both construction and permanent financing, and the Tax Credit Equity Investment, which was provided by Boston Financial Investment Management. The affordable housing development was financed through a collaboration of financing sources, including $800,000 in Community Resource Development Plan, CRDP, funds and federal tax credits specifically set aside for disaster areas administered by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, CTCAC. State Treasurer Fiona Ma chairs CTCAC and the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, CDLAC – two agencies responsible for awarding highly competitive affordable housing financing resources.
“The Carolita housing community is exactly the type of development that California needs in order to build bridges to provide more people better access to affordable housing,” Ma said. “I congratulate all the partners involved, including the members and staff at CTCAC and CDLAC for their collaboration on this project to create permanent homes for low-income families in the Porterville area. Projects like these can make a tremendous impact in the community beyond ensuring 68 families will have access to beautiful, affordable housing.”
The community of Carolita includes five two-story, garden-style residential buildings, one 2,000 square-foot community building, and 113 parking spaces. Solar energy will be used to offset electricity usage.
“The heart and soul of our company is not just building affordable housing, but changing lives,” said Charles Schmid, CEO of Chelsea Investment Corporation. “We are creating opportunities for families to improve their lives and we are here today because of the leadership of Mayor Flores and the Porterville City Council. It is because of that leadership that sixty-eight Porterville families will have an affordable place to live, with supportive services available to them.”
Eight of the units are set aside for households with a family member who has an intellectual or developmental disability. Chelsea’s supportive housing partner for IDD units is the Central Valley Regional Center, CVRC, whose mission is to serve and empower persons with disabilities.
“People with intellectual disabilities deserve to live productive and satisfying lives as valued members of their communities,” said CVRC Director of Community Services Aaron Olson.
The architect is RPM Architecture, and the general contractor is Emmerson Construction, Inc., a long-time affiliate of Chelsea Investment Corporation.
Chelsea’s non-profit partner, Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation will offer adult educational and skill building classes which include, computer literacy, English as a Second Language, ESL, art classes, job counseling, financial literacy, health and wellness workshops and a food distribution program. During the school year, after-school tutoring and homework help classes will be offered. These classes and workshops will be provided on-site at no charge to residents.