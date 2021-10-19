On September 27, a plaque was presented to Grand Avenue United Methodist Church for its 10 years of partnership with Operation Christmas Child as a Drop Off Location Center. Presenting the plaque were Drop Off Team Leaders Kathy Chavez (far left) and Diana Perry (far right). Accepting the plaque were Pastor Tom Buratovich (middle right) and Youth Director Ryan Ridenour (middle left). Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project is one of many projects of the Samaritan’s Purse program that collects and delivers shoebox gifts to hurting children worldwide. This project is open to all individuals, churches, schools, and organizations. Your shoebox gift can be delivered to Grand Avenue United Methodist Church during the National Collection Week which is November 15 to 22. For questions and information, call Kathy Chavez at 559-781-4851 or for further information go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Grand Avenue United Methodist Church recognized for its work with Operation Christmas Child
