One of Porterville's most respected instructors of one of the community's most beloved programs will be this year's Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal.
Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, CHMA, stated it has proudly named John Gonzalez II as its 2022 Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal.
Gonzalez is the director of the Porterville Unified School District's Folklorico Dancers and has participated with the dancers annually during Cinco de Mayo and 16th of September festivities.
“Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana honors John Gonzalez for his commitment and dedication to improve the lives of others in our community and for promoting our Mexican history and culture,” CHMA stated.
Gonzalez put on his first pair of botines, dance shoes, when he was 5. He has been dancing for 44 years, starting as a beginner with Los Danzates de Woodlake, an intermediate dance group in Grupo Tierra y Sol of Woodlake.
He went onto become a professional dancer with Balet Folklorico Cuica-Cali of Los Angeles. As a veteran dancer he became a member of Balet Folklorico Alma de Mexico of Strathmore.
Gonzalez has studied and performed with many accomplished instructors from Mexico such as: Professor Emilio Rivas of University of Guadalajara; Dr. Carlos Ochoa, director of University of Guadalajara; Joel Jimenez and Ofelia Jimenez of University of Guadalajara; and Carmen Rodriguez of University of Sinaloa.
Gonzalez credits his mother, Mary Gonzalez, for her unconditional love, unwavering support and guideance, both on and off every stage where he has performed. CHMA stated Gonzalez wholeheartedly believes in sharing the same elements of success with all of his students.
Gonzalez has instructed folklorico dancers for PUSD for 19 years. He's also instructed students from throughout Tulare and Kings Counties, including in Visalia, Farmersville, Hanford, Tulare, Lindsay, Exeter, Woodlake, Dinuba and Porterville. He has conducted numerous workshops for dance groups in Hanford, Madera, Fresno, Santa Rosa, San Luis Obispo and San Diego.
Gonzalez's influence has been demonstrated in the Southwest U.S. And on international stages in Europe and Latin America. He has performed at Universal Studios, Los Angeles Music Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the Santa Barbara Bowl and on national and international television.
His most memorable performance was a command performance for Pope John Paul II at Dodger Stadium in 1989.
Gonzalez said his vision is targeting the youth in the Porterville, Visalia and Fresno areas through his Gonzalez Dance Academy. He said he plans on reaching as many youth and adults as he can by focusing on the use of the art of dancing to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of the Mexican heritage.
The Gonzalez Dance Academy will endeavor to retain and promote the historical significance of each dance while at the same time highlighting them with energy and the splendor of movement, color and music, he said.
CHMA stated Gonzalez's creative spirit allows the excitement and magic of true folklorico to surface through his dancers. The result is a celebration of life and the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.
“Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana congratulates 2022 Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal John Gonzalez for his achievements, his dedication and his passion for our history, art, culture and heritage.,” CHMA stated.
PARADE ENTRIES BEING ACCEPTED
Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, CHMA, is still seeking entries for the Cinco de Mayo Parade to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in downtown Porterville.
Judging will begin at 9 a.m. Applications can be picked up at OLA RAZA at 94 W. Doris Avenue. Requests for applications can also be sent to teredir@olaraza.com or be made by calling 559-359-1443. Applications can be returned to the OLA RAZA office on Doris or CHMA, P.O. Box 2043, Porterville 93258.