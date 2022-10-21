The Reverend Jodi Golden Lund, second from left, was installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church on Oct.16. Assisting in the ceremony were Michael Golden-Lund, left, The Reverend Manda Truchinski, assistant to the bishop, Sierra Pacific Synod, ELCA, center, and Trinity members Muriel Josten, Anne Marie Wagstaff and Susan Firestone. Pastor Lund had been serving Trinity as an interim pastor for the past two years.
Golden-Lund installed as Trinity Lutheran pastor
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Cervantes: Dealt with library recovery and breast cancer
- Golden-Lund installed as Trinity Lutheran pastor
- Monache's boys settle for second: Porterville's Escarzaga, Welsh go 1-2
- DAR offering essay contest, scholarship program
- SCIA students have the chance to Meet The Pros
- Finding History: Alta Mira Chapter finds historical markers
- It's A Snap
- Forest Service announces McNally restoration project
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist who lost leg in crash wins $10M settlement
- Man accused of child abduction arrested
- WTA Guadalajara Open Results
- 1 dead, 12 injured as car crashes into Pomona taco stand
- 2 killed, 4 hospitalized in crash near Sacramento
- Detectives looking for suspect of holding women at gunpoint
- Strathmore football rolls past Granite
- Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
- Porterville man convicted on 31 counts of child molestation
- The Big Apple: Thousands attend Springville Apple Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.