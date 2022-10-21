The Reverend Jodi Golden Lund, second from left, was installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church on Oct.16. Assisting in the ceremony were Michael Golden-Lund, left, The Reverend Manda Truchinski, assistant to the bishop, Sierra Pacific Synod, ELCA, center, and Trinity members Muriel Josten, Anne Marie Wagstaff and Susan Firestone. Pastor Lund had been serving Trinity as an interim pastor for the past two years.

