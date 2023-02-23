A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family of 29-year-old Calli Piper, who was killed in an accident while on a youth trip on Saturday.
“Calli was a beautiful, spry, creative, loving girls with a golden smile,” said her husband, Jonathan Piper, who's the youth pastor for Hillside Community Church in Porterville. Calli was the worship and children's director for the church.
As of Wednesday afternoon, $12,440 had been raised for the family. One can find the Gofundme page by going to gofundme.com and doing a search for Calli Piper.