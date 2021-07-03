As with other projects when it comes to the new COVID world, the city of Porterville has found the process providing a temporary library to serve the community is a challenge.
But the city will move one step closer to providing that temporary library when the Porterville City Council is expected to approve the authorization for bids to complete the construction of the facility as part of its consent calendar during its 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
City Manager John Lollis said the goal is to have the temporary library open no later than the first of the year. The temporary library will be located between Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree at 50 W. Olive.
The library will replace the Porterville Public Library that was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones until a new permanent library can be built. The process of developing a permanent library will take several years.
If everything goes well the temporary library could be open before the first of the year in December or sooner than that, possibly sometime in the fall. After the council is expected to approve the authorization to accept bids for the construction project to complete the library, it's hope a winning bid will be awarded sometime in September and no later than October.
The construction project should take 30 to 60 days after the bid is awarded, so the library could theoretically open as soon as November. But the way other projects have gone since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Lollis said it's more likely the library won't be open until closer to the first of the year.
“I'm going to say while speaking generally it's always subject to change,” said Lollis when asked about when the temporary library could open.
He added in the COVID world “nothing follows to form.” He noted the city has also had water and street projects delayed as a result of the impact the pandemic has had.
“It's not going to be significant,” said Lollis about the construction project to finish the temporary library. The project will involve remodeling the inside and the construction plans for the project have been completed. The plans include the temporary library to include a new circulation desk, leisure reading computer area, programming areas, an employee break room, network/electrical room and other features.
It's estimated the project will cost $138,000. It's projected an additional $13,800 will be needed for construction contingencies and another $13,8000 will be needed for construction management and inspection for a total cost of $165,600. The project will be funded by insurance funds from the library fire.
Lollis said about the project the city's obviously “hoping it will attract some bidding interest,” adding he's hoping the project is big enough to receive interested bids. “It's not a huge project but it's not a small project,” Lollis said.
And in the end Lollis said “were shooting to trying for the first of January” as an end date as far as when the temporary library will be open.
The city has budgeted a total $1.34 million to come from insurance money from the library fire to acquire and remodel the temporary library.