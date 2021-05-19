A glow ball tournament to raise funds for a bench to be placed at Porterville Municipal Golf Course in honor of Jeff Edwards will be held on May 22. Start time is 8 p.m. Entry fee is $35 which includes one glow ball, hot dog, chips and soda. For those who can't make the event any donation would be greatly appreciated. Edwards, a long-time Porterville community icon and historian, died in March at the age of 98. For more information call the Porterville Municipal Golf Course, 784-9468.
Glowing event for Edwards
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Local sports roundup: Monache softball beats Exeter
- A Perfect 10: Granite Hills boys soccer rolls to playoff win
- Tulare County still in orange tier
- Alvarez named PC women's basketball coach
- Scholarship winners
- Glowing event for Edwards
- No in-person, but virtual military banner ceremony
- With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise
Most Popular
Articles
- Pride and Joy: Historic Muller House being restored
- Major traffic collision at Highway 65 and Linda Vista
- Figueroa children throw out first pitch on Porterville Little League opening day
- Granite Hills student never missed a day of school since kindergarten
- Man accused of acting erratically shot by police
- A Hidden Gem: Tule River Parkway community gardens continue to take shape
- Woman accused of strong armed robbery arrested
- Virtually Awesome Commencement held for PC class of 21
- 41 County DA's file petition against early release of prisoners
- Council to consider adding firefighting staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.