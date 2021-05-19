A glow ball tournament to raise funds for a bench to be placed at Porterville Municipal Golf Course in honor of Jeff Edwards will be held on May 22. Start time is 8 p.m. Entry fee is $35 which includes one glow ball, hot dog, chips and soda. For those who can't make the event any donation would be greatly appreciated. Edwards, a long-time Porterville community icon and historian, died in March at the age of 98. For more information call the Porterville Municipal Golf Course, 784-9468.

