Every Thursday, volunteers at the Porterville Gleaners warehouse at 680 S. Main St. wake up between 4 and 5 a.m.
They need to be ready to distribute nearly 100 25-pound bags full of groceries to dozens of local-area families. Some of the volunteers have been rising early to do this more than 20 years.
One by one, the volunteers form an assembly line, sorting produce into dozens of bags, supplementing them with nonperishable and fresh foods donated to the Gleaners by several local and regional businesses, including a hand-packed array of snacks, fruits, day-old breads and pastries. Their mission is to help provide much-needed resources to community members ranging from seniors to families from various economic backgrounds.
The weekly distribution of more than 2,000 pounds, 1 ton, of food takes place from 7 to 10 a.m. The bags are filled to the brim and picked up at sites in Porterville and the surrounding areas, including Springville.
Food memberships cost $50 for 6 months or $80 for a year. The nominal fees contribute to the nonprofit’s operation costs, including utility and fuel expenses to keep the food distribution running.
The price of each grocery bag comes out to less than $2 a week and the purchase often serves as a supplemental grocery purchase for households. Keeping the price low is a priority for the organization as they work to help seniors, students, single parents and families from all walks of life.
Additionally, since the Gleaners provide food every week, the outreach works to adequately address gaps in food availability to complement the efforts of food pantries and the food insecurity work of other organizations that may operate on a monthly or less regular schedule. The organization, Feeding America, calculated the percentage of children under 19 experiencing food insecurity in 2017 was 25 percent. The Gleaners are focused on doing their part to decrease that percentage. Excess produce is often further donated to local nonprofit charities such as Helping Hands and the Porterville Women’s Shelter.
Porterville Gleaning Seniors have been using a trusty green chalkboard to track their weekly food distribution operations. They're looking to increase the volume of food memberships in the years to come.
The Porterville Gleaners is a nonprofit organization fueled by a volunteer group primarily comprised of senior individuals. In addition to food distribution, they operate a thrift store. Profits from both efforts help to offset the costs of running the food distribution operation. The Gleaning Seniors often also host pancake and grocery rummage sales.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines the term “gleaning” as follows: “Gleaning is simply the act of collecting excess fresh foods from farms, gardens, farmers markets, grocers, restaurants, state/county fairs, or any other sources in order to provide it to those in need.” That definition perfectly describes how Porterville’s Gleaning Seniors acquire quality food to distribute locally. Along with Vice President Karen Hendrickson and many other volunteers, organization president William Self has devoted years to coordinating food and supplies donations. Local fruits such as oranges and plums donated by packing houses are at times bartered for a variety of fresh food items such as celery, cauliflower, potatoes and onions through a network of similar organizations from Santa Barbara to Merced and everywhere in between.
Thrift Store Operations
The Porterville Gleaners Thrift Shop carries a large selection of new and used merchandise such as clothing, books, housewares, furniture and much more at extremely affordable prices. The thrift store operates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Currently, the store is featuring a $3.50-a-bag promotion where thrift store visitors are welcome to do their own gleaning and find new clothes. Knickknacks, office furniture and appliances can also be found at the thrift store.
Volunteer Shortage
The Gleaners are looking for volunteers. Before the COVID pandemic, the Gleaners had a consistent group of volunteers of nearly 40.
In the last 10 years, the volunteers at one point distributed more than 300 bags of food weekly, totalingmore than 7,000 pounds of food – or close to 4 tons.
Throughout the past couple of years, the Gleaners have felt the impact of the pandemic. The organization now finds itself with a volunteer effort fueled by a group of only about a dozen consistent members.
The small-but-mighty group is devoted to ensuring the 80 or so families currently subscribed to the food distribution program receive the supplemental groceries they need.
But the group is in dire need of more hands to distribute more food. The group would like to increase their food distribution numbers but need more hands to help fuel COVID recovery tasks to rebuild operations to pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re always looking to help our community, and we help Gleaners volunteers as well by connecting them to resources they may need,” Hendrickson said. Community members looking to become volunteers can expect a tight-knit and friendly service-minded community to join.
Long-time volunteer and Springville resident Lavoyce Whisman began volunteering with her mom, who was a Porterville Gleaner before she became one. Whisman remembers gleaning in the local fruit and vegetable fields following harvest season to help address the lack of access to food locally.
Decades later, Whisman says she likes the feeling of helping others and volunteering with the Gleaners has helped her create new friendships. “It gets to be like a second family. Connections happen, and you get really close.”
Gleaners Accepting Donations Year-Round
Trucks are at the heart of operations for the Porterville Gleaning Seniors. Throughout the pandemic, some of the organization’s equipment has deteriorated and the organization is asking community members for more donations to help maintain the organization’s vehicles and warehouse.
Community members can make a difference in the lives of local seniors and low-income residents by providing a monetary donation. Proceeds go toward helping to cover the cost of fuel for the organization’s trucks, provide for forklift repairs and contribute to the overall maintenance and operation of the warehouse.
The organization also accepts food item donations and inventory donations for the thrift store. The Gleaners team can pick up useful yard sale and estate sale leftovers if volunteers are available.
Monetary donations may be made by check to: Porterville Gleaners, P.O. Box 1551, Porterville 93258
To learn more about Porterville’s Gleaning Seniors, visit https://portervillegleaners.wordpress.com/. To purchase a food distribution membership, volunteer or make a donation, call Hendrickson, (559) 756-0207.