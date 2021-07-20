Melody Gillespie will hold a Paint Night at the Porterville Art Association, 151 N. Main, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Gillespie will guide attendees through each step of painting a picture of Orca the whale. Gillespie has been a Paint Night artists since April 2020, has hosted more than 200 events and has painted more than 400 pictures in the past year.
She was PAA's Artist of the Month in January, 2019 six months after joing PAA. She has been an exclusive artist for the past six months and is currently PAA president. Her paintings are an array of landscapes, fantasies, people and animals as well as bright and cheerful.
Cost for Saturday's event is $35 per person, $50 per family with two children and $5 for each additional child.