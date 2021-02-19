Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 43F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 43F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.