Porterville's Corey Gill was named as the Tulare County Cattlewomen's Association's 2021 Woman of the Year at the annual fall banquet held on October 15 in Exeter.
John Guthrie, who also lives near Porterville, was named Tulare County Cattlemen's Association Man of the Year at the banquet.
Gill currently serves as the Tulare County Cattlewomen's Association's Director and is one of the incoming vice presidents for the organization. Gill has been involved in fundraising activities for Tulare County veterans and enjoys working with youth as a leader in her 4-H club.
Gill is the tournament director/food and beverage director at River Island. She's married to Jason Gill and they have one stepson, Garrett Gill.
Guthrie is a cattle rancher and partner in Guthrie Ranches with his father and family members, where he raises cattle, walnuts, citrus and row crops. Guthrie is a past president and board member of the Tulare County Cattlemen's Association.
He currently serves as president of the Tulare County Farm Bureau. He and his wife Lee, have one daughter, Grace.