Provide the gift cards and they will come.
That was the case on Friday during the Porterville Vaccine Round-up in which $100 gift cards were provided for all those who received their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccine Clinic at 385 Pearson Drive on the corner of Pearson and Morton.
Actually not everyone who was vaccinated received a gift card as “IOUs” had to be provided to more than 100 who showed up for their vaccines. There were 357 people who received first or second shots of the vaccine but only 250 gift cards were available. So those who didn't receive a gift card on Friday will eventually receive one.
The community vaccine clinic is operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance through a partnership with Tulare County Heath and Human Services.
So many people showed up Sean Roberts of Imperial Ambulance had to run out and retrieve more vaccines from the county at a moment's notice.
“They got it there in time,” said Sierra View public information specialist about making sure there were enough vaccines available for everyone.
And Roberts said it was well worth it. “This Delta surge is no joke,” he said. “It's making a lot of people sick. But there's light at the end of the tunnel. That light is vaccinations.”
Funding for the gift cards was provided by the City of Porterville from American Rescue Plan funding it has received. At its August 17 meeting the Porterville City Council approved a pilot program in which $100 gift cards would be provided as an incentive to be vaccinated.
There were $100 gift cards also provided at the free KJUG concert at Centennial Park on August 19 and on short notice, 74 people were vaccinated and received gift cards. With a little more notice for Friday's event, the turnout was much higher.
Parsons admitted it may have not been just the gift cards but a combination of the gift cards and the surge that led to Friday's large turnout. Parson said obviously based on what happened on Friday, the hospital is more than willing to do another $100 gift card promotion at the community clinic and would obviously also be more prepared for such a large turnout. At its August 17 meeting the council stated it would review how the initial gift card promotions went when decided how to go forward.
The gift card promotion isn't just just a way to provide an incentive for those to be vaccinated but also is being done to help out local businesses impacted by the pandemic as the gift cards are being provided for various local businesses, many of them family-owned. Among the businesses in which gift cards were provided were Subway and Naglanka Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar.
Sierra View reported there was a wave of parents bringing their children to be vaccinated after 3 p.m. The clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine which has emergency authorization from the FDA for those 12 and older and full authorization from the FDA for those 16 and older.
Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, M.D. who has been performing surgeries in Porterville for more than 10 years was among those who brought his son to be vaccinated.
"I think the vaccine is very important, especially for the community, the small community that we have," Hakimi said. "Many of the patients that are admitted in our hospital are not vaccinated. And most people who are unfortunately suffering and dying from the disease are not vaccinated. The science is there, we just need to make the right decision."
Parsons said there was also a huge turnout late in the afternoon after people were getting off of work.
The community clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome although appointments can be made at MYTURN.CA.GOV. Immigration status doesn't matter.