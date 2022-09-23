Granite Hills High School students are greatly involved with the Interact Club which is affiliated with the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club.
The students are learning about serving others, as the motto of the club "Service above Self" ascertains.
Lesley Arreola, GHHS Interact President led the pledge of allegiance before the Breakfast Rotary Club meeting on Thursday morning and Dr. Claudia Habib, Breakfast Rotary Club President introduced the other Interact Club members Joanna Martinez, Vice President, Derek Smith, Treasurer, and Cristal Valencia, Secretary and their advisor Rich Lambie.
Habib spoke about the Rotary's four way test as inspiration, and said it's a simple guide for good decision making and can be applied to personal as well as professional relationships. Since the 1940's the test has been used to encourage personal and business ethical practices, and that's how Rotarians developed a reputation for being trustworthy and with high integrity.
The four questions that can be asked in any situation in which a decision must be made:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Lambie spoke briefly about the GHHS Interact Club and how they've been involved in many events throughout the community during the year. They helped put together and give out Blessings Bags to the homeless, and went to the Tule River to give them out. Lambie said several students went to Camp Royal this year and learned leadership skills. "They do so much for us," he said.
The students also help throughout the year during the Breakfast Rotary Club Cancer Run, the Stars In the Hills Prom, Friends Day at the Fair and other events. Lambie said the students love to help Rotary serve others. He said Interact and the Breakfast Rotary Club have been involved in schools for at least 16 years.
Felipe Martinez spoke on behalf of the Porterville Exchange Club and Porterville Unified School District, and talked about the Soldier's Cross that will be placed in front of the Porterville Memorial Auditorium under the Exchange Club's leadership. He spoke at length about all those from Porterville killed in the various wars since the Spanish-American War, and the club is leading the effort to raise funds for the Soldier's Cross. The Exchange Club's Steve Graybehl also spoke, saying people can donate whatever they want to the fund.
"We want to make sure that people never forget," said Martinez, and he added all the monuments throughout the city enhance each other, and the Porterville City Council and PUSD School Board has approved the Soldier's Cross project. Martinez said he was going to each service organization in town and speaking about the Solder's Cross.
From Porterville High Interact Club advisor Faviola Zamora Hobbs was at the meeting along with club members Chanelle Milan, Secretary, and Brian Martinez.
Habib spoke about "Nite at the Races" which is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, an important event for the Breakfast Rotary Club. It's their major fundraiser for the year which allows them to support all their local causes.
Arreola spoke about the club and said, "Thank you for letting us be here and do what we do.
“We helped with the Special Needs Prom, and that was one of my favorite events. Getting to see the smiles on everyone's faces was fantastic."
“It is very courageous and we are so proud of you," said Habib.
"On behalf of these students, they are so involved in so much," said Principal Jake Bowker. "And they are very humble, and they are so involved in so many other clubs.
Thank you for all your service. They make our jobs look so easy."