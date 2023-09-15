The Porterville Veterans Memorial Building was packed with hundreds of people on Friday night who were looking to connect with local businesses at the Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Business Showcase. The event was hosted in part by Shemogul Media, and featured a chance to win a luxury prize package for those who made their way to each of the 35 booths.
Upon entering the lively Veterans Memorial building, guests were greeted at the door with “passports” that mapped out where each business booth was located. Signatures were given to each guest’s passport as they visited the booths for a chance to win a three hour limo ride plus a dinner and movie for four people.
Each booth was jam packed with resources and takeaways like pamphlets, flyers, pens and candy. Some vendors featured cooked foods like meat, mac and cheese and donuts.
Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Kristy Martin was ecstatic to see the large crowd bustling through the building and was happy to share the evening with all of the vendors.
“I'm really excited about the turnout,” said Martin. “People are having fun. There is lots of food… People had a great time last year so that makes us feel really good about the bigger turnout this year.”
Visitors weren’t disappointed by what each of the businesses had to offer either. In addition to good conversation and connections to resources, guests walked around with loaded plates of mouth-watering food.
Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory offered seasonal pumpkin flavored donuts. Eagle Mountain Casino served a full taco bar. Nuckols Ranch served an array of foods including mac and cheese, and nearly every booth featured a bowl of candy and a prize drawing.
Martin said it took a lot of coordination amongst the different businesses to make the event a success, but that it was worth all of the efforts made and time given.
“It was a lot of coordination with our local businesses, just working with them to get them here,” said Martin. “They are the heart of this event. They make this event. They really come together and collaborate to get this done.”
Martin praised and thanked the businesses who participated in the showcase and said she was looking forward to what next year’s business showcase will bring.
“Shout out to (the businesses), of course, for always supporting what we’re doing,” said Martin. “For being here, for setting up this showcase to show the community what they have. They are appreciated and they're great, and we can't wait for them to join us next year.”