On Thursday, September 7, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Sandra Harris will present a program on Focusing-in On Vintage Photographs.
Back in the day, before most people used their cell phone to take and store photographic images, many households had a drawer or box in which photographs were kept. In most cases, the who, what, when, where, and why about those photographs wasn't included. Fast-forward to today and a family genealogist works to determine who's in the photograph, when was it taken, what was the occasion, etc.
Sandra Harris, a Sacramento photography studio owner/operator (and junior sleuth) will share ideas and clues towards answering the who, what, when, where and why.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street at the corner of M and Cross in Tulare. Meetings are at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
There's no cost to attend, and the public is welcome. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information call (559) 685-4518.
The program will be followed by a short refreshment time.