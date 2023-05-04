Granite Hills High School senior Vivianna Lemus was planning on going to Porterville College and studying to be a teacher and staying close to her family, and home.
But then Lemus accepted the Gates Millennium Scholarship on Monday, which will pay her total cost of attendance at Fresno State. Only 750 out of 51,000 students who applied earned the scholarship established by Bill and Melinda Gates.
She's been in ACE, the Academy for Careers in Education and she wants to be an elementary teacher, and after winning the “lottery of scholarships,” she thinks she will be returning to Porterville to teach.
She's also one of the five Valedictorians this year.
She also played varsity basketball and is in student leadership with ASB. She has been involved with Fresno State's Educational Talent Search, ETS, where they mentor students throughout their four years of high school, and the Federal TRIO program, an education outreach program that among the students it serves is first generation college students, said Fresno State Educational Talent Search Director Juan Figueroa Jr. ETS is a grant-funded program made possible by the United States Department of Education, which is also mainly for people who are first generation college students.
Lemus said she was inspired by her 5th grade teacher Gustavo Rojo. She started working with special needs children and worked with different age groups of children and that made her want to learn to teach. Her interest in teaching began in elementary school.
She also said her parents encouraged her, and said, "You can go wherever you want."
She attended Los Robles Elementary and Sequoia Middle School
Granite principal Jacob Bowker said, "A bunch of people are so proud of you."
Lemus is a top performing student in the Heartwarmers Club, California Scholastic Federation, InterACT Club, Z Club, and holds a 4.2 GPA.
"We are connecting Vivianna with other students in our ETS program," said Figueroa, who also told Lemus "we will be able to take care of you."
Lemus said, "I plan on coming back to Porterville, come back to the community that helped me."
"It's a win-win situation, giving back to the community," said Figueroa.
"I'm excited about what is to come," said Lemus, "being here at GHHS has provided me with internships, and I've explored different options, and being part of the ETS has helped me decide the college I want to attend, Fresno State."