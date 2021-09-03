After a season opening win over North High the Panthers were forced to quarantine for a week which cost them their week 2 game against Roosevelt. The Panthers were originally scheduled to have a bye in week 3 but they were able to find an opponent as the Golden Valley Bulldogs were also looking for a contest. The two squared off Thursday night in a non league match-up from Jacob Rankin Stadium. Playing without senior sensation running back Isaiah Ellis the Panthers got their offense going late in the game, scoring twice in the last 15 minutes to come away with a 14-0 victory.
The real story of the night for PHS was the defense. The gang green defense allowed only 140 yards on the night, and only 9 in the 2nd half. This was despite the offense turning it over 4 times in the 2nd half and giving Golden Valley the ball inside Panther territory 5 times in the first 24 minutes.
After a scoreless first half it was a Bulldog mistake that led to the first Panther score. After a bad snap on a punt gave PHS the ball at the Golden Valley 13, Jacob Espinoza would take the ball on a sweep and run 7 yards across the goal line. Espinoza added the PAT to give PHS a 7-0 lead
After the Panther defense forced another punt the PHS offense put together its best drive of the night, going 63 yards in 7 plays which ended with QB Kayden Boosalis finding Espinoza over the middle for a 19 yard TD strike. Espinoza would again kick the PAT through to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
That’s all the PHS defense needed as Golden Valley could not move the ball in the half thanks to a D line that stuffed the run and a pass rush led by Hayden Scott who had 2 sacks on the night. The Panther defense has allowed only 6 points in 2 games.
The Panther offense was led by Lisandro Martinez who rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries. Boosalis completed 6 of 15 passes for 75 yards and a score.
PHS will host Hanford next Friday at Jacob Rankin Stadium