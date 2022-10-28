The Granite Bowl, the biggest show in town every year, put on its 2022 presentation Friday night at Jacob Rankin Stadium. Monache started the show strong but PHS gave the stronger performance, keeping the rock at PHS for another year with a 55-7 victory over its crosstown rival.
Monache received the opening kickoff and it didn’t take long to get the blue and gold fans excited as David Leyva took his first carry 74 yards to paydirt. Armani Rodriguez added the PAT and MHS had a 7-0 lead.
PHS got things even early in the second quarter as it marched 81 yards on 12 plays which was capped off with a Rocky Arguijo 2 yard run. James Atkinson's PAT tied things up at 7.
After the PHS D forced a three and out Sammy Alcantar returned a Monache punt 75 yards down the left sideline, receiving several great blocks on his way to the house. Atkinson's PAT gave PHS a 14-7 lead.
Things got worse for Monache when 2 plays into their next possession a fumble was recovered by PHS at the Marauder 35. It took PHS 3 plays to capitalize when Jaret Garcia took an Arguijo screen pass and followed a wall of blockers 35 yards for a score. Atkinson made it 21-7 with his PAT.
Monache turned it over again via the fumble on its next possession. Four plays later Garcia went 10 yards up the middle and across the goal line to extend the Panther lead to 28-7 at the half.
The Panther offense kept rolling to start the second half, needing only 6 plays to go 80 yards. This time Arguijo found Mario Rodriguez-Hernandez for a 15 yard scoring strike to put PHS up 35-7.
After MHS turned it over on downs Arguijo found Alcantar on a 36 yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 42-7.
One play later Monache fumbled and Arguijo threw his third TD pass of the evening, this time 29 yards to Cooper Fish to give PHS a 49-7 advantage.
PHS finished the scoring with a 14 yard pass from Arguijo to Isaiah Valin.
The Panthers outgained Monache 418 to 142, and the Panther defense allowed only 68 yards after Leyva's 74 yard jaunt.
Leyva led all rushers in the game with 102 yards on 11 carries. Garcia led PHS on the ground with 61 yards while Alcantar added 51.
Arguijo was the star for PHS as he completed 16 of 23 passes for 287 yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns on the night, completing passes to 9 different receivers.
PHS finishes the regular season 9-1 and 5-1 in East Yosemite League play and should receive a home playoff game next Friday. The Panthers were ranked No. 2 in the Central Section's Division IV going into Friday's game. For Monache its regular season ends at 2-8 and 1-4 in league play