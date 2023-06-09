Jennifer Gamble has been named as Burton Elementary School's new principal. Gamble will become principal after serving as the vice principal at Summit Charter Academy Lombardi.
The Burton School Board appointed Gamble as Burton Elementary's new principal at its meeting on Monday.
Gamble began her teaching career in the Porterville Unified School District in 2008 as a 4th grade teacher. In 2009, she began working in the Burton School District as a 3rd grade teacher at William R. Buckley Elementary, and has been in the district since.
She has taught various grade levels across the district, and has been a vice principal at Jim Maples Academy and Summit Charter Academy Lombardi. Gamble is a Burton alumni attending Burton schools from kindergarten to 8th grade.
She said she's excited to work with her former teachers and give back to the Burton community. In her spare time, Gamble volunteers as a member of the Burton Educational Partnership Foundation where she currently serves as board treasurer.
Gamble said she couldn't be more excited to join the BES community as she attended BES as a student. “I am excited and honored to be joining the BES staff. The school is known for its hardworking and committed staff and wonderful families and students.
“I attended BES as a student, which makes the opportunity to work there even more meaningful. My new office will be next door to my former kindergarten classroom.”
With both of her parents being educators, Gamble said she grew up seeing first hand the love and dedication educators have for their students. She said she truly believes “educators have an incredible opportunity to make a positive impact on students' lives and on their communities,” adding she was one of those students many educators made an impact on.
“I was inspired to pursue a career in education by teachers who made a lasting impact on me, like my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Bloomstrand, my 4th grade teacher Mr. Hearn, and my 5th grade teacher Mr. Owens.”
“Mrs. Gamble’s dedication and commitment to our students will continue as the new pincipal at Burton Elementary School,” said outgoing Burton district superintendent Sergio Mendoza. “We are excited about the experience Mrs. Gamble has as an educator and school administrator, and we are certain she will continue to carry the district’s vision of excellence at BES as the new leader. We would like to congratulate Mrs. Gamble and welcome her to the BES family.”
“My goals are simply to honor those educators who inspired me by doing whatever I can to support and empower the teachers and staff at BES to be at their best, so that they can inspire their students to reach their full potential,” Gamble said. “I continue to be inspired by and learn from the people I get to work with every day in the Burton School District.
“I also want to continue the legacy of BES as being an inclusive, positive place where everyone feels safe to challenge themselves and grow.”
Gamble is replacing Brooke Torres who will now be the district's Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Student Support Administrator.
Torres and Gamble will begin in their new positions on July 1. Mendoza is retiring, effective June 30. He's being replaced by David Shimer, who will take over as superintendent on July 1.