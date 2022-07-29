When it's hot and you're looking to get out of the house for things to dy, there are plenty of parks in Porterville, the movie theater, museum, Success Lake, and more.
For more information about City parks and facilities call Porterville Parks and Leisure office at (559) 791-7695, or www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure
PORTERVILLE AIRPORT
A great destination for flying, or the right place to learn to fly, but it's also a terrific place to meet interesting people and get to see innovative aircraft... both production and experimental alike.
1893 S. Newcomb St.
Porterville, CA 93257
559-782-7540
https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/porterville_airport/index.php
THE BARN THEATER
Historical and continuously operating local community theater since 1948, with many famous actors through the years.
559-310-7046
www.portervillebarntheater.com
BARTLETT PARK
28801 Worth Dr, Porterville, CA 93257
559-624-7227
https://apm.activecommunities.com/tularecountyparks/Home
To make a reservation at any of county parks, call 559-205-1100.
CENTENNIAL PARK
Downtown park with the "Marching Through Time Mural", "Time Marches On" Clock, and a gazebo that hosts community events including Music on Main throughout the year.
296 N. Main St.
DIVE-IN THEATER
Friday, August 5
Enjoy the view from inside the City Pool at the Dive in Theater. The Pool is transformed into a theater experience with a family movie, The Bad Guys, shown when it gets dark.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins around 8:30 p.m.
City Pool at 97 N. Park Drive
Admission is $2 for children 12 and under and $3 for adults.
Space is limited.
Make your reservation starting August 1.
Contact Porterville Parks and Leisure or call 559-791-7695
GALAXY THEATER
Movie theater shows current releases in its 9 theaters with all digital sound, including 3-D films
Located in Porterville Plaza
631 N Indiana St, Porterville, CA 93257
559-781-7488
PORTERVILLE HISTORICAL MUSEUM
This fabulous local historical museum in the 1913 Southern Pacific passenger station.
Has marvelous displays including Native American artifacts, local pioneering and homesteader collections, and much much more. An outstanding toy and train collection and display after Thanksgiving and through the end of the year. Christmas
257 N. D St.
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
559-784-2053
PORTERVILLE MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE
Adjacent to Murry Park The Porterville Municipal Golf Course is a nine 9-hole course, and is one of the oldest well-kept and easily walked courses in the Central Valley.
There's PGA instruction, pro shop, golf and hand carts, snack bar, driving range. FootGolf is also available.
Open Tuesday - Sunday, 7 a.m. until dark
For more information contact Golf Pro Casey Butler
702 E Isham Avenue
Phone (559)784-9468
CITY POOL AT MURRY PARK
The large City Pool has capacity for 280 swimmers and features a modern zero depth entry with play equipment, a lap swim area, dive tank, diving board and 137 foot water slide.
97 N. Park Dr.
Porterville, CA 93267
559-782-7543
PORTERVILLE DOG PARK
Located on the west side of the Porterville Sports Complex, behind the ball fields, the dog park has separate areas for small and large dogs.
2701 W. Scranton Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
FALLEN HEROES PARK
This picturesque pocket park offers two play areas, a splash pad, fitness equipment, and more.
356 E. Chase Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
HAYES FIELD
Converted drainage basin that serves as home to youth softball. Facility features include parking, bleachers, restrooms, and a concession stand.
945 W. Mulberry Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
SUCCESS LAKE
With a marina and campground, fishing and boating can be done at Success Lake, 5 miles east on Highway 190.
www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1825
LIME STREET PARK
On the corner of Lime Street and Brightwood Court, this drainage basin was given dual purpose with the addition of benches, landscaping and drinking fountains.
LIONS MINI PARK
Playground equipment and a grassy space.
191 W. Orange Ave.
Porterville, 93257
MURRY PARK
Porterville's first park! This 20-acre landscaped park with mature trees includes family picnic areas, pavilions, barbecue pits, a challenging 9-hole disc golf course, fishing pond, two children's play areas and more.
500 E. Putnam Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
NORTH PARK
This corner pocket park is home to the popular statue "The Farmer."
756 N. Main St.
Porterville, CA 93257
PORTERVILLE OHV PARK
Ride dirt bikes or quads at the Porterville OHV Park and check out the sweet flat track.
2701 W. Scranton Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
559-782-7541
SANTA FE BYWAY (Rails to Trails)
Route from Henderson to Olive. Provides a safe and convenient opportunity to walk, jog or bike. Amenities include trees, benches, lighted crosswalks with audible warnings, asphalt paving and two drinking fountains.
RIVER ISLAND GOLF COURSE
18-hole, full-service course, club-house and dining, and amenities.
31989 River Island Dr, Porterville, CA 93257
559-784-9425
SKATE PARK
15,000 square foot concrete skate park located inside Veterans Park.
1501 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
PORTERVILLE SPORTS COMPLEX
The sports complex features 3 playgrounds, 11 soccer fields, 3 football fields, 2 softball fields, a dog park, concession stand, restroom facilities and parking for more than 300 vehicles.
2701 W. Scranton Ave.
TULE RIVER PARKWAY
Features a 2.2 mile walking and bike riding trail and Park and Ride Lot at Jaye Street.
VETERANS PARK
The park’s 26 acres boasts a 1.66 mile paved walking trail, children's play area, 3 pavilions, and skate park. It's home to the Vietnam War Memorial "Huey" helicopter dedicated to the 40 local men that lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
1501 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
ZALUD HOUSE MUSUEM
The Zalud House is a nostalgic glimpse into the past. Built in 1891, it's one of the few houses of that era that has not undergone remodeling. The Rose Garden is a wonderful setting for outdoor weddings.
393 N. Hockett St.
559-782-7548
ZALUD PARK
This 15 acre site with a rose garden includes a children's play area, 2 covered pavilions, several benches, 2 ball diamonds, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, 2 cornhole sets, basketball area, a disc golf course, and ping pong table.
700 N. El Granito St.
Porterville, CA 93257
PORTERVILLE TEMPORARY LIBRARY
The library is now open seven days a week. For a calendar of events at the library go to the following link: https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/library/index.php
50 W. Olive, Suite B
784-0177