When it's hot and you're looking to get out of the house for things to dy, there are plenty of parks in Porterville, the movie theater, museum, Success Lake, and more.

For more information about City parks and facilities call Porterville Parks and Leisure office at (559) 791-7695, or www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure

PORTERVILLE AIRPORT

A great destination for flying, or the right place to learn to fly, but it's also a terrific place to meet interesting people and get to see innovative aircraft... both production and experimental alike.

1893 S. Newcomb St.

Porterville, CA 93257

559-782-7540

https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/porterville_airport/index.php

THE BARN THEATER

Historical and continuously operating local community theater since 1948, with many famous actors through the years.

559-310-7046

www.portervillebarntheater.com

BARTLETT PARK

28801 Worth Dr, Porterville, CA 93257

559-624-7227

https://apm.activecommunities.com/tularecountyparks/Home

To make a reservation at any of county parks, call 559-205-1100.

CENTENNIAL PARK

Downtown park with the "Marching Through Time Mural", "Time Marches On" Clock, and a gazebo that hosts community events including Music on Main throughout the year.

296 N. Main St.

DIVE-IN THEATER

Friday, August 5

Enjoy the view from inside the City Pool at the Dive in Theater. The Pool is transformed into a theater experience with a family movie, The Bad Guys,  shown when it gets dark. 

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins around 8:30 p.m.

City Pool at 97 N. Park Drive

Admission is $2 for children 12 and under and $3 for adults.

Space is limited.

Make your reservation starting August 1. 

Contact Porterville Parks and Leisure or call 559-791-7695  

GALAXY THEATER

Movie theater shows current releases in its 9 theaters with all digital sound, including 3-D films

Located in Porterville Plaza

631 N Indiana St, Porterville, CA 93257

559-781-7488

www.galaxytheaters.com

PORTERVILLE HISTORICAL MUSEUM

This fabulous local historical museum in the 1913 Southern Pacific passenger station.

 Has marvelous displays including Native American artifacts, local pioneering and homesteader collections, and much much more. An outstanding toy and train collection and display after Thanksgiving and through the end of the year. Christmas

257 N. D St.

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

559-784-2053

www.portervillemuseum.com

PORTERVILLE MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE

Adjacent to Murry Park The Porterville Municipal Golf Course is a nine 9-hole course, and is one of the oldest well-kept and easily walked courses in the Central Valley. 

There's PGA instruction, pro shop, golf and hand carts, snack bar, driving range. FootGolf is also available.

Open Tuesday - Sunday,  7 a.m. until dark

For more information contact Golf Pro Casey Butler

702 E Isham Avenue

Phone (559)784-9468

CITY POOL AT MURRY PARK

The large City Pool has capacity for 280 swimmers and features a modern zero depth entry with play equipment, a lap swim area, dive tank, diving board and 137 foot water slide.

97 N. Park Dr.

Porterville, CA 93267

559-782-7543

PORTERVILLE DOG PARK

Located on the west side of the Porterville Sports Complex, behind the ball fields, the dog park has separate areas for small and large dogs.

2701 W. Scranton Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

FALLEN HEROES PARK

This picturesque pocket park offers two play areas, a splash pad, fitness equipment, and more. 

356 E. Chase Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

HAYES FIELD

Converted drainage basin that serves as home to youth softball. Facility features include parking, bleachers, restrooms, and a concession stand.

945 W. Mulberry Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

SUCCESS LAKE

With a marina and campground, fishing and boating can be done at Success Lake, 5 miles east on Highway 190.

www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1825

LIME STREET PARK

On the corner of Lime Street and Brightwood Court, this drainage basin was given dual purpose with the addition of benches, landscaping and drinking fountains.

LIONS MINI PARK

Playground equipment and a grassy space.

191 W. Orange Ave.

Porterville, 93257

MURRY PARK

Porterville's first park!  This 20-acre landscaped park with mature trees includes family picnic areas, pavilions, barbecue pits, a challenging 9-hole disc golf course, fishing pond, two children's play areas and more.

500 E. Putnam Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

NORTH PARK 

This corner pocket park is home to the popular statue "The Farmer."

756 N. Main St.

Porterville, CA 93257

PORTERVILLE OHV PARK

Ride dirt bikes or quads at the Porterville OHV Park and check out the sweet flat track.

2701 W. Scranton Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

559-782-7541

SANTA FE BYWAY (Rails to Trails)

Route from Henderson to Olive. Provides a safe and convenient opportunity to walk, jog or bike.  Amenities include trees, benches, lighted crosswalks with audible warnings, asphalt paving and two drinking fountains.

RIVER ISLAND GOLF COURSE

18-hole, full-service course, club-house and dining, and amenities.

31989 River Island Dr, Porterville, CA 93257

559-784-9425 

www.riverislandcc.net

SKATE PARK

15,000 square foot concrete skate park located inside Veterans Park.

1501 W. Henderson Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

PORTERVILLE SPORTS COMPLEX

The sports complex features 3 playgrounds, 11 soccer fields, 3 football fields, 2 softball fields, a dog park, concession stand, restroom facilities and parking for more than 300 vehicles.

2701 W. Scranton Ave.

TULE RIVER PARKWAY

Features a 2.2 mile walking and bike riding trail and Park and Ride Lot at Jaye Street.

VETERANS PARK

The park’s 26 acres boasts a 1.66 mile paved walking trail, children's play area, 3 pavilions, and skate park. It's home to the Vietnam War Memorial "Huey" helicopter dedicated to the 40 local men that lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

1501 W. Henderson Ave.

Porterville, CA 93257

ZALUD HOUSE MUSUEM

The Zalud House is a nostalgic glimpse into the past. Built in 1891, it's one of the few houses of that era that has not undergone remodeling. The Rose Garden is a wonderful setting for outdoor weddings.

393 N. Hockett St.

559-782-7548

ZALUD PARK

This 15 acre site with a rose garden includes a children's play area, 2 covered pavilions, several benches, 2 ball diamonds, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, 2 cornhole sets, basketball area, a disc golf course, and ping pong table.

700 N. El Granito St.

Porterville, CA 93257

PORTERVILLE TEMPORARY LIBRARY

The library is now open seven days a week. For a calendar of events at the library go to the following link: https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/library/index.php

50 W. Olive, Suite B

784-0177

