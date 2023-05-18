The Porterville Fair has some wonderful shows slated on Wednesday from start to finish, including some specialty shows like Shark Encounter and Canine Stars. Besides all the livestock shows and championships, there is of course, the rides, music, including steel drum performers, and much much more.
Then comes the finger-lick'in good fair food, ice-cream, cotton candy, a true delight for young and old alike.
Leonor and Art Serna were with there with their nine year old granddaughter Sarah Borbon, who was showing the pig she raised. She is in Prairie Center 4-H, and Leonor said she was also interested in Arts and Crafts, so Leonor is the Arts and Crafts Club Leader.
Sarah's mother Artie Serna, said she was happy to be back at the fair, and pass along all her swine husbandry knowledge to Sarah.
Kylie Caraher, who is a trainer at Canine Stars said that all the dogs featured are rescue dogs, and they have a team of people and dogs from all over the U.S. who perform.
The dog trainers demonstrated dog frisbee and gave some tips to play with them. They had dogs dancing, dogs doing the high jump, dogs doing agility training, and there was even dog diving.
David and Hanna Horowitz were visiting the fair, and they said it was fantastic to be there, and see people they hadn't seen all year, or in years.
Felipe Velarde and Gabriela Martin were running the Shark Encounter show which they've had for four years, and Velarde and Martin told the audience that nurse sharks, which they have in their giant saltwater tank are rather gentle, but you have to make sure there is no blood on your skin, and you move gently in the water.
Nurse sharks pump water over their gills to keep cool, and they have hundreds of teeth. Sharks have no bones in their bodies, and there are 475-500 types of sharks.
Felipe was in a wetsuit and put on a diving mask and breathing apparatus and actually went in the tank with the three sharks.
He explained that if you turn a shark over on its back it relaxes, it's like taking a nap. The biggest shark in the tank is Rosita, she eats a lot, and the other two are Jimmy and Abby.
"The nurse sharks are awesome, they are almost like dogs, and they like attention when I'm in the tank. If you rub them on the nose they are your friend," said Velarde.
Right after the beginning of the show, Velarde had a little boy volunteer from the audience, and he tapped on the window, and water came out, and actually scared him. Then Velarde had him tape it up and it stopped. A fun thing to show the children.
The tank is very strong, as you can imagine.