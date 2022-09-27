It was a beautiful sunny day in Centennial Park in Porterville, where games and fun abounded at the Family Literacy Fair on Saturday.
There were booths sponsored by Family HealthCare Network, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, Porterville College, Porterville Unified School District Migrant Education, and Pathways, as well as multiple booths from the Porterville City Library, a bounce house, and more.
Galaxy Theater provided the popcorn, and parents, kids, and families were enjoying having snacks of popcorn and other treats, while playing the various spin-the-wheel games, and other fun activities, while winning prizes. There was also plenty of information and other give-aways available.
Tony Arellano, from the Porterville Public Library was having fun, as multiple kids walked up to the booth he was running, where they spun the wheel and won pens, frisbees, cups, library card holders, change purses, and more.
Gorge Meza, 9, had just won a prize, and said about the library, "It's a very beautiful place for kids and adults to read and learn."
Friends of the Library had a booth and were giving out all kinds of books to everyone who wanted them. Janice Whitaker and Juliana Glyden said they appreciated the Porterville Library including the Friends of Library in their activities which helps them keep a presence in the community.
Glydon, who's also a Pink Lady at Sierra View Medical Center, said Whitaker had just started as a Pink Lady at the hospital. She also said "Men in Black," are now welcome to join the organization.
"And they do not have to be afraid of wearing pink jackets," said Whitaker, with a laugh.
Kids were having so much fun looking through the children's books in boxes that the Friends of the Library had available. Glydon said, "Kids, take as many as you want."
Camila Ruiz was having a great time with the games. "Being here with family and friends, it shows you're out and enjoying resources in the community here at Centennial Park."