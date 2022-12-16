The second annual Frost Fest, which is referred to as THE Central Valley's Holiday Festival, returned to the Porterville Fairgrounds on Thursday.
Frost Fest features a community Christmas Tree and a Snow Zone. There's also the chance to take photos with Santa and his helpers and there are unique selfie displays for photo-ops.
There's also a Christmas tree decorating contest and the Country Christmas Marketplace with holiday gift booths featuring local artists.
There's Klaus' Kitchen with food and drink provided by local food trucks at a cost of $4 to $12.
And of course the main feature is the four acre lighting display with lit pathways to walk through featuring unique displays, walkways and selfie stations.
There's Cocoa 4 a Cause, a hot cocoa booth with live-fire pits for Smores. Fifty percent of the revenue will be donated to local non-profit organizations.
The Hot Toddy Bar has returned. And there's the Northern Lights Express that gives those a chance to ride through the lights while listening to Christmas music. Cost is $4 per person.
Frost Fest is being held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday and December 21-23. Admission is $15 for those 13 and older, $10 for those 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. For more information visit www.frostfest.net