FROST FEST, a new holiday lighting festival, is coming to the Porterville Fairgrounds.
The walk-thru lighting park will feature monolith light displays, a Communal Christmas tree, a Snow Zone every 30 minutes, a community stage with entertainment, photos with Santa and his helpers, unique selfie”displays for photo-ops, a Christmas Tree Decorating contest, holiday gift booths featuring local artists and food and drinks.
Non-profit organizations who would like to have a booth at the event as a fundraiser can contact FROST FEST. Booths can be at the event to sell kettle corn, hot chocolate or other items.
The inaugural event will operate nightly from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. from December 17 through January 1. The event will be closed on Christmas eve. Hours will be extended on Fridays and Saturdays to 10:30 p.m.
There will also be a “Hot Toddy” pop-up Christmas bar that shuts down 30 minutes before closing. In addition there will be holiday gift booths featured local artists.
L.C. Kaylor, Frost Fest organizer, said the event is an attempt to bring joy and cheer back to the hoidays in a unique and fun way. “Our youth do not have much to do around here and the pandemic only amplified that issue,” Kaylor said. “We aim to create an event that caters to all ages and I am confident we will have visitors from our neighboring communities attending this event.”
“This light park will give families a reason to come home, see the lights and do a little reminiscing fo what it was lke to grow up here,” local philanthropist Carmen Freeland said.
Cost to attend the event is free for ages 0-4, $12 for ages 5-12 and $17 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit www.frostfest.net
CHRISTMAS CAROLING PARADE
The second annual Christmas Caroling Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 17. The event is a drive-thru parade in which participants drive around the community of Porterville and sing Christmas carols. Information on the Christmas Carol Motor Parade through Porterville can be found at the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/4611541792269542/permalink/4611558705601184/