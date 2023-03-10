Friday's storm definitely wreaked its havoc on the Porterville area, with evacuation orders issued for the Springville area.
The fishing derby that was scheduled for today at Murry Park also had to be postponed.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation order to a couple of Springville areas on Friday.
An evacuation order was issued on Friday morning for the Springville area along the south bank of the Tule River and for homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. The evacuation order included all roads, access roads and areas in between.
Not included was Pleasant Oak Drive. But Highway 190 heading east was closed just before Pleasant Oak Drive on Friday morning and later reopened Friday afternoon. Eagles Nest on Highway 190 was also open for trailers and families in need.
Springville residents were reporting on Friday they had no power, main roads were inaccessible and that Pleasant Oak Drive was experiencing mudslides.
The Tule River Tribe's Office of Emergency Management also asked Tule River Indian Reservation residents not to be driving around and to shelter in place on Friday. The North Side Reservation Church was also open on Friday for people to shelter. The road heading to Eagle Mountain Casino was also closed.
The road at the roundabout off of Highway 190 heading to the Tule River Reservation was also closed.
There were numerous reports of flooding along roadways. Portions of Highway 190 between the Porterville Development Center and the roundabout were flooded as were portions of Springville Avenue in East Porterville.
But there was really major damage in the surrounding areas of Porterville. River Island Country Club, which has been closed for months, continued to be pounded in the most recent storm, with rapids of water roaring past the bridge on the west side of the course. And Road 256 at the Deer Creek has a gaping hole.
East Olive in the Rocky Hill Speedway area was also closed on Friday due to runoff from the Granite Hills High School hillside.
Residents from Springville Convalescent were evacuated to Porterville Developmental Center with the Porterville Fire Department assisting.
It was also reported rapid snowmelt was happening and would add to the flooding.
Due to the increase of the river flows, Boudreaux urged people to stay clear of the roadways.
The following general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas should be followed:
• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear.
• Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water.
• Operate generators ONLY in well-ventilated areas.
• Do not use ovens, ranges or barbeques for home heating.
For updates on storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies websit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/), register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/ (https://www.alerttc.com/), and follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/(https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/)
Tulare County has established a Temporary Evacuation Point at the Porterville College Gym. Hours of operation were set to be 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Sunday.
FISHING DERBY POSTPONED
The City of Porterville announced the Fishing Derby scheduled for today at Murry Park has been postponed.The city stated those who are participating in the fishing derby need to hold onto their wristbands and it plans to reschedule the event for a later date.