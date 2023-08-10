Friant Water Authority chief executive officer Jason Phillips stated the current Friant-Kern Canal repair project “remains on schedule.”
In addition Phillips stated work on the new realigned canal in the area as part of the repairs has begun. Phillips presented his monthly update on the project in the July newsletter from FWA, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal.
Despite the severe damage to the repair project that was caused by the flooding in March, Phillips said the project is on schedule.
“You've heard about historic flooding in the region and how it has impacted the equipment, workload and the schedule of this project,” Phillips stated. “It has been challenging and frustrating sometimes but thanks to our project partners and a strong commitment from the FWA Board of Directors, the project remains on schedule.”
Phillips has stated it's important the current project be completed by early 2024 so the operations of the canal in the area of the repairs can resume and not be disrupted as they were this year due to the repairs.
Ground was broken west of Terra Bella on the project in January 22. The project consists of repairs of a 10-mile stretch of the canal. The project is part of a plan to eventually repair 33 miles of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County known as the Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project.
Phillips also stated the much anticipated canal lining that will lead to the new realigned canal in the area has begun.
“I am pleased to share with you this month that after a year and a half of dedicated work and commitment from the Friant Water Authority Board of Directors and staff, the United States Bureau of Reclamation and the construction contractor, the much anticipated canal lining has begun,” Phillips stated. “Just a few days ago the heavy equipment that is designed specifically for projects like ours began the steady process of pouring the concrete that will become the new realigned canal.
“Starting just north of Deer Creek and headed north you will see what we've all been waiting for. It's a welcome sight.”
In the July newsletter Phillips stated it was expected 2,000 linear feet of canal lining would be poured each day.
“To be sure there's still several months of hard work ahead but it's safe to say that this project which is the most important major construction project in the Valley is nearing completion,” Phillips said.
As part of the July newsletter an update on the overall repairs at the site was also provided. Cleanup work from the March storms continued around the Deer Creek site.
Canal embankment was placed at Avenue 128 that worked towards Avenue 104 as well as between Avenue 88 and Road 192.
In addition other considerable work at Avenue 192 including the additions of siphons, formwork, water stops, bulkhead and reinforcing bars.
There ws concrete poured at Avenue 112 after reinforcing bars were placed for the deck and headwall sections. Avenue 112 was also reopened to the public.
In addition the Road 192 had structural backfill, aggregate roadway base and asphalt paving put in place. Road 192 was reopened to the public as well.
The Road 208 siphon and Avenue 80 siphon both had reinforcing bars placed and concrete poured.
The July newsletter stated Terra Bella Avenue, Avenues 80 and 128 and Road 208 siphons were closed as construction continued.