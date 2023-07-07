The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, provided another update on the ongoing efforts to repair the flood damaged area of the canal when it comes to the Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project in its newsletter for June. The newsletter is posted on FWA's website.
March storms did severe damage to the repairs as a result of the Deer Creek overflowing. The damage obviously complicated efforts to complete the first stage of repairs to the canal by early 2024. FWA CEO Jason Phillips has said it's important to complete those repairs so operations of the canal in that area can resume and not be disrupted as they have been this year due to the repairs.
It's planned for the Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project to eventually repair a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. Ground was broken on the project west of Terra Bella in January 2022 to repair a 10-mile stretch of the canal as part of that project.
“At the flood impacted areas on the project, construction and cleanup has been improving at a smooth and steady pace,” FWA stated in its June newsletter. As the repairs of the damaged area continued, FWA stated three 60-inch diversion pipes were installed for temporary use.
“Deer Creek flow will be diverted there until the cleanup is completed and the flows recede,” FWA stated.
Canal embankment work continued in the areas that FWA reported was ongoing in its May newsletter. More canal embankment were placed between Avenue 128 toward Avenue 112 with borrowed material from the City of Porterville. Canal embankment were also installed between Avenue 112 south toward Deer Creed using borrowed material from the Terra Bella Irrigation District. And someone from the private sector donated material from their property for canal embankment to be installed between Road 192 and Avenue 64.
At the Avenue 112 siphon, reinforcing bars were installed for the deck and headwall sections and concrete was poured within various deck sections. Falsework was removed from the Road 192 siphon to make room for a structural backfill.
And FWA stated for the Terra Bella Avenue siphon, “a lot of work was completed in terms of” formwork, water stops and bulkheads. Other siphons that received similar work, FWA stated, were the Avenue 128 siphon and Road 208 siphon.
FWA also stated birds in the area are being protected. “With the use of biological construction monitoring there are several bird buffers in place,” FWA stated, adding “no evidence has been found to indicate any presence of other animals such as foxes or owls in the work area.”