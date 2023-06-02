At the Friant Water Authority's annual dinner in April, FWA CEO Jason Phillips talked about the importance of finishing the current project to repair a portion of the Friant-Kern Canal by early 2024 so the operations of the canal in that area can resume and not be disrupted as they have been this year due to the repairs.
That was complicated by the March storms which did “severe damage” to the repairs as a result of Deer Creek overflowing, FWA stated at the time. But the repairs of the damage caused by the Deer Creek overflowing is now ongoing, FWA reported in its May newsletter. FWA oversees the Friant-Kern Canal.
Ground was broken on the project west of Terra Bella in January 2022. A 10-mile stretch of the canal is being repaired as part of the project. The project is part of a plan to eventually repair 33 miles of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County known as the Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project.
“Due to the severe storms from March, the cleanup efforts continue,” stated FWA in its newsletter. FWA reported at the Deer Creek area there was reestablishment of the creek crossing and part of a temporary diversion berm was replaced.
Canal embankment was also placed between Avenue 128 and worked up towards Avenue 112. There was additional canal embankment placed between Road 192 and Avenue 64 using borrowed material from a nearby property.
On Road 192 there was work to reinforce rebar placement, install formwork and place concrete in several deck and wall sections. FWA stated at Terra Bella Avenue the formwork, water stops and bulkhead of the siphom foundation was completed.
Other avenues have also had formwork completed. FWA stated work has continued at Casa Blanca, Teapot Dome and at several turnouts. “More efforts have been made to inspect equipment and make any needed repairs,” FWA stated.
FWA also provided an update when it comes to the financing of the repairs of the Friant-Kern Canal in in its newsletter. The FWA board approved a financing plan of local, state and federal funds for The Friant-Kern Canal repairs in 2021.
“There have been a lot of good conversations with our project partners at the Bureau of Reclamation regarding the update to the Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project Spending Plan,” FWA stated.
FWA stated the discussions were about the cash flow for the project. “The update was needed to provide a path forward that allows for more time to resolve the pending cash gap while keeping the construction for the project moving forward,” FWA stated.
FWA also stated it received a letter from the state it will be releasing more funding for the project later this year which FWA termed as “hold back” funds so the construction can continue, “which is more great news.”