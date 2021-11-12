On Wednesday morning, Porterville Military Academy officially dedicated a Freedom Shrine courtesy of the Porterville Exchange Club.
Tulare County District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend was in attendance to provide comments to guests and PMA cadets.
The Freedom Shrine is an impressive display of a collection of historic document replicas that serves to remind everyone of the great efforts that have been taken to ensure this country's freedom. The Freedom Shrine originated with the Freedom Train that toured the nation in 1947 carrying an exhibit of historic documents. It serves as an educational tool in schools and as a motivational display in public arenas.
“We would like to thank the Porterville Exchange Club for their help with this permanent display,” Porterville Unified School District stated.
Elijah Townsend Mauck served as the emcee for the ceremony and Amanda Yan was the committee chair for the project.
“I was so impressed with the installation and it was a pleasure to speak at the ceremony,” Townsend said.