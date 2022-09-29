The management and staff at Black Bear Diner in Porterville invited family and friends to participate in their annual blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at two Central California Blood Center bloodmobiles in the parking lot at 910 W. Olive Ave.
"Donating blood helps save lives," was the theme and a few people were waiting seated under easy-ups in the parking lot while their family members donated as the blood drive began.
Sitting waiting for his daughter Ivana, who was donating blood, Vietnam Veteran Timothy Johnstone said he has also donated blood. He served in the Navy on two Aircraft carriers.
Desiree Nurrietta, walked up with her 6-month old baby Kaliyah. Nurrietta said, "I'm giving blood and my grandmother, Adela Totty, who is 72, too. It never hurts to pay it forward to the community." Destiny Gutierrez, 13, said she thought the Blood Drive next to Black Bear was a good set-up.Another donor who was waiting for his appointment was Fil Maestas, who said, "I'm working on 15 gallons of blood given. I started doing this years ago at the LDS Church. It helps so many people, especially right now when they are low. There is definitely a need out there with the pandemic." Maestas donates every 8 weeks, or 56 days.
The bloodmoblies at Black Bear made it much easier for people to donate, Maestas said, since the Blood Center in Porterville closed. Now people have to travel to Visalia to the Central California Blood Center.
Ivana Johnstone said she gave her 19th pint of blood, and remarked, "It was fun. And it helps provide blood for those who need it."
Another young woman, who was waiting for her appointment, Carina Aldaco, said she donates blood every two months, "That is how much we are allowed to. My mother always tells me that she had a blood donation when she was in the hospital, and she's really grateful that people donated."
Everyone who donated blood received a free personal pie from Black Bear Diner.