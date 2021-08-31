Yosi Mesbah will be featured in a free concert at River Ridge on Sunday, September 12. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for picnicking and the concert will begin at 6.
Those attending can bring their own food and drink for picknicking. Tables for six can be requested by emailing info@river-ridge.net. It's requested those attending be fully vaccinated and observe social distancing and mask guidelines.
Yosi is a Nashville-based singer songwriter who got her start writing songs and singing at 12 on the streets of Corvallis, Ore. Born and raised by an American mother and Iranian Father, Yosi grew up listening to an eclectic mix of Rock, Folk, Americana, Pop, World, electronic, classical, and blues music.
Her recently released debut album, Cellar & Sky, explores the highs and lows through which this life takes us and grapples with themes of being alone and on the periphery. Her vocal style is evocative and contemplative and soulful and her writing unapologetically unique, quirky, earnest, and grounded yet whimsical.
Yosi Mesbah is a truth-telling troubadour in the classic mold, but with an eclecticism and an international sense that lend her music a perspective unique among indie folk artists.
Born in Moscow, Idaho, raised in the Pacific Northwest and shaped by her Iranian-American heritage, Yosi is inspired by the music of Joni Mitchell, Madison Cunningham and Nina Simone. She's as likely to be found singing with a group of teenagers around a campfire as illuminating a smoky bar on the wrong side of the tracks.
After a start as a cellist and an early commitment to her identity as a singer-songwriter, Yosi hit the road young and hasn't stopped moving. She tells universal stories of struggle from a female perspective, creating spaces where raw human experience can be collectively explored, reflected upon and eventually uplifted. But what keeps audiences enthralled is a voice collaborator J.B. Eckl (Santana, War) calls “the clear, cool sound the moon would make if it could sing.”
Yosi's first full album, Cellar & Sky, was recorded in Nasville, Tenn. To support the album, she independently booked and played a 30-date, cross country tour, which led to her live album “Troubadorial Walkabout: Live From the Road.”
Yosis has performed at homes and venues across the United States including the House of Blues in Los Angels and at various events and festivals such as FAR West Music Conference. Her music was featured on CW's series “My last Days” and can also be found in “Facebook Sound Collection.”
Donations will be accepted and all donations will be given to Yosi.
