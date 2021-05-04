Four Shillings Short will be featured in a benefit concert for River Ridge Institute.
The concert will be held at 6 p.m. June 6 at River View Ranch, 37675 Balch Park Road. Four Shillings Short will donate all the proceeds to the River Ridge Institute.
Tables and chairs will be provided and spaced according to COVID guidelines. All guests attending the concert must be vaccinated.
A table will seat six and will cost $100. Tables are available on a first-come, first-serve reservation basis. To make a reservation email info@river-ridge.net or call (559) 539-0207.
Four Shillings Short performs Celtic and American folk music inspired by Indian Raga and Ethnic idioms, providing a diverse and inventive Traditonal Music Experience.
The husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California have been performing together since 1995. They tour in the U.S. and Ireland, have 12 recordings, perform 150 concerts a year traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theaters and performing arts centers, folk and historic societies, libraries, museums and schools.