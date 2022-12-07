In a blatant act of kindness, a gang of four young boys was caught in the process of stocking a Porterville Library-Junction with non-perishable, fresh groceries purchased by them and with their own money. This crew was possibly inspired by the Roman family across town, who established the first Porterville Library-Junction to be used as a pantry as well as acting as the usual book exchange. The Roman PLJ was installed in the spring of 2022 on Emerson Street.
Leo and Alex Ortiz and Emmett and Austin Bond were the boys who displayed their generosity.
This recent and seemingly copycat act was committed right after a rain storm blew open the La Vida Street PLJ and wetted some of the books within. While the books were being dried in the curator’s home, the squad hatched their scheme. And to think all this occurred nearly one year prior to the anniversary of this PLJ’s ribbon cutting on December 11, 2021.
Grinch would be a little disappointed by this behavior.
If our community is careful, children like these may end up inspiring throngs of others like them. Now with 32 Library-Junctions in operation, there are plenty of opportunities.
As it has since been disclosed: a pair of the boys were inspired in school via a project about “helping the community” as part of the "Service in Action" curriculum. The two attend Summit Charter Intermediate Academy. This pair got the other pair to work in cahoots to complete the act. They committed all this independently of the Roman family’s influence. The mother even claims to not even knowing about the Roman PLJ Pantry.
To top this all off, it has been learned this whole escapade was financed by money earned "doing chores."