Former Strathmore High standout Taylor Alkire ended her senior season with Briar Cliff University women's soccer team by being named as an NAIA honorable mention All-American on Wednesday.
Alkire was able to add All-American honors to a impressive senior season. She was already named to the all-Great Plains Athletic Conference first team after scoring the second most points, 37, and goals, 16 in the conference. Her seven game winning goals led the GPAC and ranked eighth in the NAIA.
Alkire's play helped the Chargers to a 15-3-1 record, which set a new program record for most wins in a season. The Chargers also set a program record for longest winning streak at 11 games. Alkire notched nine goals and four assists over the win streak.
Alkire scored three goals and assisted on one in the conference tournament, including the game winner in the 98th minute to secure the Chargers first GPAC Tournament Championship and second straight appearance at the NAIA National Tournament. Alkire's goal in overtime gave the Chargers a 1-0 win against Jamestown of North Dakota in the tournament championship game.
Her 16 goals in a season is fourth most in program history and her 37 points in a season in the fifth most in program history. Alkire become the fifth All-American in program history.